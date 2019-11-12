4THBIN Primed for National Growth with Appointment of Paul Kirsch as CEO

"Paul's unique background of leading both entrepreneurial and large enterprise experiences, makes him uniquely qualified for this position," says John Kirsch, founder of 4THBIN. "We are excited to have him at the helm, giving us an experienced, steady hand as we quickly magnify our unique services for companies of all sizes across the country who are working to stay compliant with e-waste disposal."

Kirsch was most recently president of Chemours's $2.7 billion-per-year fluorochemical operation. He also previously held positions as vice president at XM Satellite Radio, vice president at Hughes Telematics, and president of automotive, metals, and aerospace at Henkel. Kirsch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and earned his MBA from the University of Michigan.

"With the rapid rollouts of 5G creating an unprecedented amount of e-waste, and the ever-changing federal, state and industry-specific legislation, the market is primed for services like ours. 4THBIN has more trusted technical and environmental certifications than anyone in the business and is made up of seasoned technologists," says Paul Kirsch. "We are passionate that customers' old IT assets, whether laptops or Cloud-based, are ethically and securely destroyed to the highest standards. I am honored to help take this company to the next level of success."

About 4THBIN

4THBIN is a leading e-recycler and data disposal company with more trusted certifications than anyone in the business. Our team of seasoned IT veterans ensures that our customers' old IT assets, whether laptops or Cloud-based, are ethically and securely destroyed to the highest standards, in compliance with federal, state, HIPAA and GLBA regulations. As a certified B Corporation , we stand among companies like Patagonia, Bombas, and Ben & Jerry's in the top 10% of all B Corps worldwide for our environmental responsibility. 4THBIN is a member of the UN Global Compact initiative and the Coalition of American Electronics Recycling and was awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Champion Award in 2015. For more information please visit us at https://www.4thbin.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

