4V Live's US-Based VTuber Group '4V Origins' Debut Schedule Announced

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4V Inc. is pleased to announce its first English-speaking VTuber group, 4V Live. The official debut live streams will be held on their respective YouTube channels over three days, from July 16 to July 18, in differing time zones so that people worldwide can join us.

The three-member VTuber group will be called 4V Origins, and the talents set to debut are Vivian Voss, Orion Juno, and Angelina Kumalo. On Sunday, July 18, 8 PM EDT, the 4V Live members will have their first collaboration stream: https://www.4vlive.com/members-debut

4V Origins Debut

Originating from a desire to change the current VTuber industry standard, "4V" stands for "For Virtual content creators." Straying away from the norm, the intellectual property rights will be transferred from the company to the respective talent after fulfilling minimal contractual obligations.

"4V Live emerged from the idea of democratizing the business of the entertainment industry for content creators by putting their best interest first," said Chris Padilla, Vice President of Marketing at 4V Live. "We believe that the artists affiliated with a company should have the right to radical freedom of speech and access to ethical business support."

Vivian Voss

Vivian has always been a troublemaker. Ever since Vivian was born, she was always causing havoc. You could find her destroying anything in sight and starting fights, and when she turned 17 years old, she was sent to juvenile rehab. While in rehab, Vivian found a new passion. Instead of breaking enemies' bones, she started to bake cakes. Sure, she would get into fights every now and then, but could now make decisions with a level head.

Friday, July 16, 2021, from 5 PM (PDT) / 8 PM (EDT)

Orion Juno

Orion is a spirit guide, born from the yearning of humans for inner peace during their darkest moments. Outcast by humans that had grown afraid of her power, Orion has spent many years in isolation within the misty forest she calls home. She has spent these years observing the development of civilization and human behavior from afar, especially with the help of the internet. She hopes that vtubing is the opportunity she's been waiting for to finally reconnect with the very beings she exists to serve.

Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 2 PM (PDT) / 5 PM (EDT)

Angelina "Lina" Kumalo

A lionfish whose wish came true when a mysterious god turned her into a human. She was raised by an old married couple when she washed ashore on a tropical island as a young child. Since then, she has grown up and traveled around the world to land up in America.

Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 11 AM (PDT) / 2 PM (EDT)

About 4V Live

4V Live is a U.S.-based virtual entertainment company specializing in providing talents with a platform so that they can entertain, educate, or inspire with their artistic expression, primarily through live streaming as VTubers. Our mission is to democratize the business of the entertainment industry for content creators.

Corporate Website: https://www.4vlive.com

For inquiries, please contact

Chris Padilla

VP of Marketing, 4V Live

[email protected]

Related Images

4v-origins.jpg

4V Origins

4V Origins Debut

SOURCE 4V Live