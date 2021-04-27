4ways Healthcare embraces cutting edge AI Diagnostics-Aid Tools from Aidoc

"Patient safety is at the core of what we do at 4ways and adopting Aidoc's cutting edge AI technology is part of our ongoing commitment to the highest quality standards in our reporting," said Dr. David Grant, Lead, AI and Emerging Technologies at 4ways. "As well as being a safety net to our out of hours reporters, Aidoc's tools augments their substantial skill and experience and will ultimately help them to save lives."

4ways provides routine elective and urgent radiology reporting services through its panel of over 250 UK based consultant radiologists to over 70 NHS Trusts and numerous private organisations across the UK.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is the first of 4ways' clients to benefit from the introduction of these AI tools. Dr. Roshdy Guirguis, Lead Consultant Radiologist at West Suffolk Hospital said: "As we start to look beyond COVID-19, our attention is shifting to the secondary impacts of the pandemic with the looming backlog of patients, missed appointments and Health Checks. These AI tools could help to save the lives of patients presenting at advanced stages of cardiovascular diseases that are being increasingly seen in ED & acute reporting such as strokes."

Aidoc's Always-on AI solutions help to detect acute abnormalities by automatically highlighting them directly in the radiology workflow, expediting patient treatment and improving quality of care. The company has industry-leading 6 FDA clearances and 9 CE marks for life-threatening pathologies and is used in over 500 medical centers worldwide. Aidoc's impact on efficiency and positive patient outcomes has been proven across various facilities including a reduction of 36.6% in turnaround time, 2.8-day reduction in inpatient length stay and 10.4% reduction in ED length of stay. Extensive trial runs on 4ways datasets have shown high levels of accuracy and ease of use.

"Aidoc is proud to be working with an innovative teleradiology partner like 4ways, empowering their radiologists and providing them with an 'Always-on' AI," Elad Walach, CEO of Aidoc says. "With an ever-growing demand for teleradiology in the United Kingdom, we are fully committed to delivering the highest quality healthcare-grade AI to enhance radiology decision support," Walach adds.

"Having recently become Europe's first organisation to upgrade to IBM Watson Health's latest AI ready Merge PACS™ 8.0 platform, this partnership with Aidoc continues our journey to embrace AI by working with best-in-class technology providers. As AI develops globally 4ways will continue to adopt the latest technologies to the benefit of our clients and most importantly their patients," said Ajay Bh. Chadha, CEO of 4ways.

