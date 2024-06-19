4WEB Medical Announces Commercial Launch of its Cervical Spine Integrated Plating Solution

DALLAS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™, announced the initial launch of the newest addition to the company's portfolio, the Cervical Spine Truss System Integrated Plating Solution (CSTS-IPS). The first procedures were performed by Kris Parchuri, DO, orthopedic spine surgeon at Spine & Orthopedic Specialists in Tulsa, OK and Jason Alder, MD, Director of Spinal Surgery at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco, TX.

4WEB’s Cervical Spine Truss System (CSTS) Integrated Plating Solution

4WEB's CSTS-IPS consists of a plate that mechanically attaches to the interbody fusion device, providing robust fixation and a stable environment that allows fusion to take place. The stand-alone construct is indicated for up to two contiguous disc levels.

Dr. Alder commented, "4WEB's new cervical implant with integrated plate provides an easy-to-use alternative to other standalone cervical implants. I was able to place the implant at an adjacent level to a previous multi-level cervical fusion without having to remove any hardware from the original construct. The integrated plate provides a more stable construct compared to a traditional standalone implant with screw or anchor fixation."

The launch of the CSTS-IPS is a significant milestone for 4WEB. The company's cervical portfolio is currently its fastest growing product line, and with the addition of the integrated plating system, 4WEB will continue its rapid growth trajectory in 2024 and beyond.

"I was impressed with the simplicity and ease of use of 4WEB's new integrated cervical plate solution. The plate has a low-profile, which offers advantages over non-integrated plate alternatives," said Dr. Parchuri. "By adding a stand-alone, integrated cervical plate system to 4WEB's existing product offering, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to further development of an already comprehensive cervical portfolio."

In addition to the CSTS-IPS product launch, the company is planning the full commercial launch of its Cervical Spine Truss System with anchor fixation in Q3 and the initial launch of anchor fixation for Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion devices in early Q4. Collectively, these launches represent the company's focus on developing procedural solutions and providing surgeon partners the necessary tools to address various patient pathologies.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, and the Lateral Spine Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

