4WEB Medical Ushers in the Era of Therapeutic Implant Technology

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary TRUSS Implant Technology™, announced the publication of a study conducted at the McKay Orthopaedic Research Laboratory, Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders at the University of Pennsylvania. The study: Therapeutic Implants: Mechanobiologic Enhancement of Osteogenic, Angiogenic, and Myogenic Responses in Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells on 3D-Printed Titanium Truss has been approved for peer reviewed publication in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials (AHM), known for publishing research on high-impact materials, devices and technologies for improving human health.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of this study." said 4WEB's founder and CEO, Jessee Hunt. "The evolution of our Truss Implant Technology continues to gain momentum. The UPENN study demonstrates that the truss implant maintains differentiation as the only therapeutic implant on the market. The structural mechanics of the truss design converts physiologic load into therapeutic strain at the surgical site, amplifying osteogenic activity. This therapeutic effect gives surgeons and their patients the best chance for success by providing ongoing support while biologic fusion takes place. Welcome to the era of therapeutic implants!"

The in vitro study was featured in the AHM journal's October edition due to the significant finding that orthopedic implants with Advanced Structural Designs stimulate a therapeutic biologic effect. Specifically, TRUSS Implant Technology provides a synergistic relationship between hierarchical surface roughness and the macro truss architecture. The study demonstrated that compared to surface roughness alone, the delivery of strain through a truss element showed up to a 30% increase in the osteogenic activity in attached cellular material.

Dr. Andrew Sama, Co-Chief of HSS Spine in New York commented, "The study conducted on 4WEB's truss implant by UPENN is the first that I have seen where the implant provides a therapeutic effect independent of chemical influence and beyond passive features such as surface roughness."

The company plans to build on this research with a series of additional studies that focus on reducing high procedural costs associated with the use of BMP and cellular biologics. 4WEB believes the studies will show that the therapeutic properties of the TRUSS Implant Technology, in combination with cost effective biologic graft material, will lead to a more cost-effective solution with faster fusion rates.

The study can be found online at: https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adhm.202501856

Dr. Robert Mauck co-directs the program in musculoskeletal regeneration in the Penn Institute for Regenerative Medicine. His group focuses on the engineering of musculoskeletal tissues using rigorous mechanical and molecular analyses to characterize native tissue structure and function and employs this information to enhance the functional properties of engineered constructs through focused technology development. Specifically, this work employs adult mesenchymal stem cells, custom mechanobiologic culture conditions, and novel cell scaffolding technologies, and spans from in vitro systems to large animal models. This work is supported with funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as several private foundations.

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary TRUSS Implant Technology™. 4WEB Medical was the first company to receive 510(k) clearance for an implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The company's platform technology consists of truss-based implants that that are designed to convert physiologic load into therapeutic strain at the surgical site, which amplifies osteogenic activity and accelerates healing via its active participation throughout the healing process. The company's proprietary designs have been used to produce a full offering of interbody implants for the cervical and lumbar spine as well as implants for upper extremity, lower extremity, large joint and long-bone procedures through its custom implant service that focuses on individual needs of tumor and trauma patients with weak, deficient bony tissue or critical sized defects.

