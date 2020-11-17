4x4x470! New 2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 Combines Legendary 4x4 Capability With 470-horsepower V-8 Engine for the Most Capable Wrangler Yet

For enthusiasts who crave soul-stirring, legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance, Jeep® introduces the V-8-powered 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

The most capable, quickest, most powerful Wrangler carries the 6.4-liter V-8, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the powertrain rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds. Plus, this potent combination comes with a factory-backed warranty.

Away from the pavement, the Trail Rated Wrangler Rubicon 392's potent powertrain meshes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a 3.73 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and standard 33-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The result is the most capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 10.3 inches of ground clearance; improved suspension articulation and maneuverability; approach, breakover and departure angles of 44.5, 22.6 and 37.5 degrees, respectively; and the ability to traverse up to 32.5 inches of water.

Jeep engineers put it to the test: the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 confidently climbs up and down steep grades with minimal throttle and brake input.

"This is the most powerful, quickest, most capable Jeep Wrangler we've ever built," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "The factory lift and abundant low-end torque from the V-8 makes the Rubicon 392 the king of the hills, whether you're rock crawling at low speeds or powering up an incline. And, when pavement replaces dirt, Rubicon 392 makes quick work of the road."

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 goes on sale in the first quarter of 2021.

Peak Power, Plenty of Torque

The addition of the 6.4-liter (392 cubic inches) engine marks the first time in nearly 40 years a V-8 has been a factory option for the Wrangler. Tuned specifically for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its functional hood scoop, the engine is rated at 470 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

Critical to on- and off-road performance, nearly 75 percent of the Wrangler Rubicon 392's peak torque is available just above engine idle speed; this delivers exciting performance, whether enabling a 4.5-second 0-60 mph time or crawling up steep grades.

The performance of the 6.4-liter V-8 is based on a cast iron cylinder block and aluminum heads, accented with an active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and piston oil cooling jets. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 engine is fitted with a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator and free-flowing exhaust manifolds.

Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation seamlessly shifts to smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode when engine loads are light, such as cruising on the highway. A tank-mounted high-performance pump keeps the V-8 fueled under even the most demanding conditions.

A functional hood scoop feeds the Wrangler Rubicon 392's engine with cool, denser, outside air, which leads to enhanced performance.

Jeep engineers ensured the Wrangler Rubicon 392's V-8 gets fresh air, regardless of the terrain and weather. The Wrangler Rubicon 392's Hydro-Guide™ air intake system includes a tri-level ducting system with a series of drains, including a one-way drain in the air box that separates water – up to 15 gallons per minute – away from the engine's incoming air. This enables the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to traverse water up to 32.5 inches deep worry free, even if a bow wake washes over the hood.

Should the Wrangler Rubicon 392's functional hood scoop become restricted by snow, mud or debris, a secondary air path within the hood structure feeds the engine, making it possible for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to reach top speed even with a fully blocked primary air path.

An active dual-mode exhaust is standard to deliver an exhilarating and unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button. The dual-pipe performance exhaust system is finished off with unique quad exhaust tailpipes.

Geared for Performance

A high-torque capacity TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions. This transmission also enables the driver to change gears via the new steering wheel-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, a first for the Jeep Wrangler, or the Electronic Range Select shifter.

The fully electronic, eight-speed automatic transmission features on-the-fly shift-map changing. The sophisticated transmission software relies on several input parameters to determine the appropriate driving conditions and adjusts shift pattern in response. The result is automatic shifting ideally attuned to the performance requirements of almost any driving demand.

The transmission's gear ratios afford the right response at the right time, from crawling over obstructions on the trail to smooth power delivery at highway speeds, a product of smaller ratio steps between the gears.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392's powertrain calibration includes Torque Reserve and AMax shifting, accessible when doing a brake torque launch, that delivers maximum acceleration for solid-pavement launches. Torque Reserve, an engine strategy used by drag racers, manages fuel flow to the cylinders and controls spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque to maximize power delivery and launch performance. AMax shifting, a performance-enhancing strategy used on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, maximizes forward torque by coordinating shift time and engine torque management.

Paved Road Power That's Ready for the Rubicon

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's drivetrain puts the power down to all four wheels, all the time.

The heart of the driveline is a Selec-Trac full-time, active transfer case with a 2.72 low-range gear ratio. The transfer case has four driver-selectable modes: 4WD Auto, 4WD High, Neutral and 4WD Low. This full-time two-speed transfer case is intuitive and allows the driver to set it and forget it, while constantly sending power to the front and rear wheels. The Selec-Trac transfer case also allows for Wrangler Rubicon 392 to be flat-towed.

Off road, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the legendary capability Jeep is renowned for. This includes:

Off-road Plus with Sand and Rock modes: The push of a button maximizes the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's tractive capabilities. The modes adjust throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling. The Off-road Plus drive mode also gives drivers the ability to lock the rear axle at high speeds while in "4H"

Selec-Speed Control manages vehicle speed in "4L" while traversing off-road terrain without requiring throttle or brake input. Selec-Speed Control is activated using a button on the dashboard and can be adjusted from 1-5 mph simply by using the Electronic Range Select shift control.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 masters low-speed downhill descents by using the 6.4-liter V-8's engine braking, revised transmission torque converter lockup control and a 48:1 crawl ratio to manage vehicle speed without the driver needing to use the brake pedal.

Durable Frame for the Most Powerful Wrangler Ever

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 chassis includes upgraded frame rails, front upper control arms and cast iron steering knuckles to take full advantage of the Wrangler Rubicon 392's power and torque. Heavy-duty brakes bring the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to a composed stop no matter the terrain.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392's off-road prowess flows from wide track, heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with thicker axle tubes and Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials. An electronic front sway-bar disconnect maximizes suspension travel for the most demanding off-road conditions.

Augmenting the Jeep Wrangler's proven five-link front and rear suspension, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes with a 2-inch factory lift and is fitted with specially-tuned high-performance FOX aluminum monotube shocks to maximize handling and comfort.

Bronze Identifies Something Special

The 2021 Jeep Rubicon 392 keeps to the original design theme of Wrangler with bold and functional cues, a wide stance and its recognizable trapezoidal wheel flares. The factory 2-inch lift adds to the vehicle's character and presence.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 carries bronze accents to mark the most powerful Jeep Wrangler ever. Bronze traces "Rubicon" on the hood, covers the front and rear tow hooks, and FOX Shocks' decal outline. It also outlines the Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge.

Adopted from the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a 40-mm raised hood with aggressive appearance and a fully functional hood scoop provide cold air intake and greater water fording capability. It also carries a "392" badge on each side, signifying the most cubic inches ever offered in a Jeep Wrangler.

The grille design delivers greater airflow and cooling of the 392 V-8.

Bronze wheels measure 17 by 7.5 inches and are beadlock capable with an optional black locking ring available through Mopar.

The leather-appointed interior includes unique bronze stitching. The leather seats with Rubicon 392 nomenclature keep drivers comfortable with performance-inspired, integrated upper bolsters to hold occupants in place. To accommodate new engine specs, the gauge cluster receives all-new numbering and design. Available on the Jeep Wrangler for the first time, the leather-wrapped, performance steering wheel features wheel-mounted paddle shifters for fast access to the eight-speed transmission and management of 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Uconnect system projects on a standard 8.4-inch screen. Loaded in the software, Jeep Off-road Pages allow owners to monitor pitch, roll, altitude, GPS coordinates, drivetrain power distribution and more.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is available in nine exterior colors: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Punk 'n Metallic, Sarge Green Metallic, Snazzberry Metallic, Sting-Gray Metallic and Billet Silver Metallic, all with a black interior.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 includes 11 premium features, normally options on Jeep Wrangler:

Leather interior

Infotainment Group

HD electrical switch bank

Body-color hard top

Body-color flares

Steel Bumper Group

LED Lighting Group

Cold Weather Group

Remote proximity entry

Safety Group

Advanced Safety Group

Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts Ready to Help Fuel the New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 With Factory-backed Parts and Accessories

The Mopar brand will deliver a variety of factory-engineered, quality-tested performance parts and accessories for the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in order to further enhance and personalize the most capable and powerful Wrangler yet.

Whether crushing a 4.5-second 0-60 time or conquering low-speed rock crawls, steep hills and sand climbs, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance.

After purchasing the Wrangler Rubicon 392, customers can shop from the comprehensive Mopar portfolio of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 products, which will feature Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) for the ultimate off-road adventure, including LED off-road lights, Rubicon winch, Ultimate Dana 44 Advantek front axle with gear ratios available up to 5.38, new off-road beadlock-capable wheels suitable for larger tires, tube doors, off-road bumpers, rock rails and more.

Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, Mopar parts and accessories are backed by a full factory warranty. Mopar products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate Mopar performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product.

