4xFAR presented by Land Rover announces a new curated live music and adventure festival in Coachella Valley at one of a kind Empire Grand Oasis January 18 + 19, 2020

4xFAR will offer attendees a contemporary adventure. A unique stage nestled amidst the palms will play host to musical programming, while across the Empire Grand Oasis guests will be able to enjoy a series of interactive experiences carefully curated by Outside Magazine . Onsite activities will range from fly-fishing demos, wilderness survival and outdoor photography workshops, mountain biking, slacklining, yoga, intimate panel conversations, premium dining opportunities, climbing and bouldering, spirit and wine tastings and much more. Attendees will also have the chance to experience the 2020 Land Rover Defender on purpose-built off-road courses.

4xFAR will feature a singularly eclectic and diverse forward-thinking music lineup that blurs genre lines and invites attendees to explore the far flung corners of today's music landscape. The line-up is led by Grammy-winning Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals with Mark Ronson & Q-Tip, as well as two-time Grammy nominated live electronic duo Sofi Tukker. The unique programming continues with American rockers Young The Giant, former The War on Drugs frontman turned solo artist Kurt Vile and the Violators, and British-Japanese electronic house producer Maya Janes Coles.

The broad spectrum of the 4xFAR musical experience is furthered by English songwriting prodigy Mahalia, surf-rock icons Tijuana Panthers, synthesizer expert LP Giobbi and Brighton's Chappaqua Wrestling with more artists to be announced.

In 4xFAR's music curator and KCRW host and DJ Garth Trinidad's own words, "4xFAR is set to be the first experience of its kind in lifestyle focused entertainment - an intimate, celebratory adventure where guests can taste the cross pollinated nectar of music, art, adventure, and culture in a gorgeous oasis under the desert sky. I'm elated to be in the mix as music curator!"

4xFAR will also host some of today's most exciting pioneers – including renowned big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton and olympic volleyball player Gabby Reece – in a series of daily panel conversations and experiential classes centered around wellness and pushing physical boundaries. Guests will have the chance to hear first-hand accounts from Virgin Galactic pilots as they shed light on the global adventure community through the lens of space travel. Renowned muralist James Goldcrown, known for his colorful urban works, will be showcasing his signature pieces throughout the festival with at least one limited edition merch item for sale to all ticket holders. Winners from the historic Camel Trophy competition will also be on hand to sign autographs and share tales of their adventures at the peak of all-terrain automotive exploration.

4xFAR will be the first opportunity for consumers to experience the highly anticipated 2020 Land Rover Defender on 15 acres of purpose-built off-road courses, alongside the full range of current Land Rover vehicles. In a nod to the past, present and future of the Land Rover brand, the weekend event will also include special displays of heritage vehicles from the brand's storied 71 year history and parking corrals to feature Land Rover Club members making the trek to the Coachella Valley.

"For 25 years I have had the opportunity to work and learn from some of the best festival producers in the world. We had the chance to take our deep music festival knowledge and push the boundaries of social gatherings to create something different and special with 4xFAR, partnering with Land Rover whose core values are rooted in going above and beyond, enabled us to make this a reality. 4xFAR will deliver an eclectic mix of music, compelling programming, and a magical location." - David Corso, CEO and founder of Corso Agency.

4xFAR will welcome a unique community of travelers and thrill-seekers to the Coachella Valley for two days of pioneering programming representing the pinnacle of modern exploration. Tickets on sale now at 4xFAR.com. Visit 4xFAR.com or follow @4xFAR, #4xFAR on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

4xFAR: Your Invitation to Discover.

SOURCE Land Rover

Related Links

http://4xFAR.com

