$5.2 Billion Sonar System Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

Global Sonar System market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for high-resolution imaging for seabed mapping, increasing requirement of ship-owners to obey with the maritime safety norms, and rising number of conflicts, the naval forces use sonar systems to improve anti-submarine warfare capabilities are of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, severe impacts of sonar sound pulse on marine mammals are hindering the market.
Sonar is an acronym for Sound Navigation Ranging. Sonar system is a generally used system in the marine circles for communication, object detection, and navigation purposes. It is helpful in the exploration and mapping of the ocean as it uses sound as the medium to propagate inside the water and communicate. Globally, the systems are used in a wide range of applications ranging from commercial to military applications.
On the basis of solution, Hardware segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to high demand for different hardware components and rising requirement for assuring safety, reliability and real-time connectivity.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing government expenses for obtaining advance equipment and rise in maritime border disputes in India, China, and South Korea.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Sonar System Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dipping Sonar
5.3 Hull-Mounted Sonar
5.3.1 Omni-Directional Sonar
5.3.2 Forward-Looking Sonar
5.3.3 Echosounders
5.4 Sonobuoy
5.4.1 Diver Detection Sonar
5.5 Stern-Mounted Sonar
5.5.1 Towed Array Sonar
5.5.2 Variable Depth Sonar
5.6 Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar
6 Global Sonar System Market, By Mode of Operation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dual
6.3 Passive
6.4 Active
7 Global Sonar System Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Hardware
8 Global Sonar System Market, By Installation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airborne
8.3 Vessel-Mounted
8.4 Port
8.5 Towed
8.6 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV)
8.7 Hand-Held and Pole Mounted
9 Global Sonar System Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ship Type
9.2.1 Defense
9.2.1.1 Corvettes
9.2.1.2 Destroyers
9.2.1.3 Submarines
9.2.1.4 Amphibious
9.2.1.5 Frigates
9.2.1.6 Aircraft Carriers
9.2.1.7 Offshore Patrol Vessels
9.2.1.7.1 Diver Detection System
9.2.1.7.2 Other Offshore Patrol Vessels
9.2.1.8 Other Defences
9.2.1.8.1 Supply Boats
9.2.1.8.2 Minesweepers
9.2.1.8.3 Oil Boats
9.2.1.8.4 Missile Carrying Boats
9.2.2 Commercial
9.2.2.1 Tanker
9.2.2.2 Bulk Carrier
9.2.2.3 Gas Tanker
9.2.2.4 Passenger Cruise
9.2.2.5 Dry Cargo
9.2.2.5.1 General Cargo
9.2.2.5.2 Container
9.2.2.6 Other Commercials
9.2.2.6.1 Dredgers
9.2.2.6.2 Research Vessels
9.2.2.6.3 Others
9.2.2.6.3.1 Tugboats
9.2.2.6.3.2 Fishing Vessels
9.2.2.6.3.3 Offshore Barges
9.2.2.6.3.4 Offshore Supply Vessels (PSV)
10 Global Sonar System Market, By Frequency
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ultrasonic SONAR
10.3 Infrasonic SONAR
11 Global Sonar System Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Synthetic Apertures SONAR System
11.3 Multi Beam Scanning
11.4 Single Beam Scanning
11.5 Other Technologies
12 Global Sonar System Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Commercial
12.2.1 Hydrography
12.2.2 Navigation
12.2.3 Fisheries
12.3 Defense
12.3.1 Mine Detection and Countermeasure Systems
12.3.2 Port Security
12.3.3 Search & Rescue
12.3.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare
12.3.5 Diver Detection
12.4 Scientific
12.5 Military
13 Global Sonar System Market, By End User
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Retrofit
13.3 Line Fit
14 Global Sonar System Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Ultra Electronics
16.2 Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd.
16.3 Navico
16.4 Furuno
16.5 L3 Technologies
16.6 Northrop Grumman
16.7 Thales
16.8 Lockheed Martin
16.9 Raytheon
16.10 Kongsberg Gruppen
16.11 Atlas Elektronik
16.13 Teledyne Reson
16.14 Sonardyne
16.15 Aselsan
