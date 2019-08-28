$5.2 Billion Sonar System Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonar System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sonar System market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for high-resolution imaging for seabed mapping, increasing requirement of ship-owners to obey with the maritime safety norms, and rising number of conflicts, the naval forces use sonar systems to improve anti-submarine warfare capabilities are of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, severe impacts of sonar sound pulse on marine mammals are hindering the market.



Sonar is an acronym for Sound Navigation Ranging. Sonar system is a generally used system in the marine circles for communication, object detection, and navigation purposes. It is helpful in the exploration and mapping of the ocean as it uses sound as the medium to propagate inside the water and communicate. Globally, the systems are used in a wide range of applications ranging from commercial to military applications.



On the basis of solution, Hardware segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to high demand for different hardware components and rising requirement for assuring safety, reliability and real-time connectivity.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing government expenses for obtaining advance equipment and rise in maritime border disputes in India, China, and South Korea.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Sonar System Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dipping Sonar

5.3 Hull-Mounted Sonar

5.3.1 Omni-Directional Sonar

5.3.2 Forward-Looking Sonar

5.3.3 Echosounders

5.4 Sonobuoy

5.4.1 Diver Detection Sonar

5.5 Stern-Mounted Sonar

5.5.1 Towed Array Sonar

5.5.2 Variable Depth Sonar

5.6 Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar



6 Global Sonar System Market, By Mode of Operation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dual

6.3 Passive

6.4 Active



7 Global Sonar System Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware



8 Global Sonar System Market, By Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airborne

8.3 Vessel-Mounted

8.4 Port

8.5 Towed

8.6 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV)

8.7 Hand-Held and Pole Mounted



9 Global Sonar System Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ship Type

9.2.1 Defense

9.2.1.1 Corvettes

9.2.1.2 Destroyers

9.2.1.3 Submarines

9.2.1.4 Amphibious

9.2.1.5 Frigates

9.2.1.6 Aircraft Carriers

9.2.1.7 Offshore Patrol Vessels

9.2.1.7.1 Diver Detection System

9.2.1.7.2 Other Offshore Patrol Vessels

9.2.1.8 Other Defences

9.2.1.8.1 Supply Boats

9.2.1.8.2 Minesweepers

9.2.1.8.3 Oil Boats

9.2.1.8.4 Missile Carrying Boats

9.2.2 Commercial

9.2.2.1 Tanker

9.2.2.2 Bulk Carrier

9.2.2.3 Gas Tanker

9.2.2.4 Passenger Cruise

9.2.2.5 Dry Cargo

9.2.2.5.1 General Cargo

9.2.2.5.2 Container

9.2.2.6 Other Commercials

9.2.2.6.1 Dredgers

9.2.2.6.2 Research Vessels

9.2.2.6.3 Others

9.2.2.6.3.1 Tugboats

9.2.2.6.3.2 Fishing Vessels

9.2.2.6.3.3 Offshore Barges

9.2.2.6.3.4 Offshore Supply Vessels (PSV)



10 Global Sonar System Market, By Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ultrasonic SONAR

10.3 Infrasonic SONAR



11 Global Sonar System Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Synthetic Apertures SONAR System

11.3 Multi Beam Scanning

11.4 Single Beam Scanning

11.5 Other Technologies



12 Global Sonar System Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Commercial

12.2.1 Hydrography

12.2.2 Navigation

12.2.3 Fisheries

12.3 Defense

12.3.1 Mine Detection and Countermeasure Systems

12.3.2 Port Security

12.3.3 Search & Rescue

12.3.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare

12.3.5 Diver Detection

12.4 Scientific

12.5 Military



13 Global Sonar System Market, By End User

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Retrofit

13.3 Line Fit



14 Global Sonar System Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launch

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Ultra Electronics

16.2 Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd.

16.3 Navico

16.4 Furuno

16.5 L3 Technologies

16.6 Northrop Grumman

16.7 Thales

16.8 Lockheed Martin

16.9 Raytheon

16.10 Kongsberg Gruppen

16.11 Atlas Elektronik

16.12 Raytheon

16.13 Teledyne Reson

16.14 Sonardyne

16.15 Aselsan



