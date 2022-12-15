$5.2 Billion Worldwide Automotive Antifreeze Industry to 2027 - Featuring AMSOIL, BP, Chevron, Cummins and ExxonMobil Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Antifreeze Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive antifreeze market size reached US$ 3.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive antifreeze is a colored liquid that is used as an additive along with water to maintain the temperature of the internal combustion engine (ICE). Ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and glycerin are some commonly used automotive antifreeze fluids. They are produced through organic acid technology (OAT), inorganic additive technology (IAT), and hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT).

Automotive antifreeze is widely used to regulate the engine during extreme weather conditions and protect it from corrosion. It acts by lowering the water's freezing point and raising its boiling point, which, in turn, protects the engine from extensive damage, explosion, and overheating.



Market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. Automotive antifreeze is widely used in passenger and commercial vehicles to maintain optimum fuel economy, reduce maintenance costs, prevent breakdowns, rust, and electrolysis, and extend the life of rubber and plastic components.

Furthermore, the widespread utilization of heavy-duty antifreeze in construction equipment, such as bulldozers, excavators, harvesters, trenchers, and forklifts, is providing a considerable boost to market growth. Additionally, the introduction of environmental-friendly and bio-based antifreeze, such as glycerin that can be produced from corn, stover, and other oil-rich sources, is providing an impetus to market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand for high-quality, technologically advanced additive supplements in antifreeze to improve the health and longevity of diesel engines by inhibiting corrosion and cavitation is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives promoting the use of high-performance lubricants to reduce carbon footprints and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to engineer cost-effective and non-toxic product variants with extended life, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AMSOIL Inc., BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Cummins Inc., ExxonMobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Halfords Group PLC, Motul S.A, Prestone Products Corporation, Recochem Inc., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc. and VOLTRONIC GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive antifreeze market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive antifreeze market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive antifreeze market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Antifreeze Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fluid Type

6.1 Ethylene Glycol

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Propylene Glycol

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Glycerine

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Organic Acid Technology (OAT)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Vehicle

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial Vehicle

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Construction Vehicle

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AMSOIL Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 BP p.l.c.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Chevron Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cummins Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 ExxonMobil Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Fuchs Petrolub SE

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Halfords Group PLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Motul S.A

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Prestone Products Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Recochem Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Shell plc

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 TotalEnergies SE

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Valvoline Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 VOLTRONIC GmbH

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0sx1z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets