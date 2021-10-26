5.30% CAGR in Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for energy worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Landfill Gas Market is segmented as below:

Application

Electricity



Direct Use



Alternate Fuels



Combined Heat and Power

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landfill gas market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increase in MSW generation is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Landfill Gas Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist landfill gas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the landfill gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the landfill gas market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landfill gas market vendors

Landfill Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 401.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries China, Germany, France, US, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Electricity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Direct use - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Alternate fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Ameresco Inc.

Ares Management LLC

Biffa Plc

Covanta Holding Corp.

Energy Developments Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Pennon Group Plc

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Waste Management Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

