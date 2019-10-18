$5.4 Billion Healthcare Data Storage (Tape, Flash, Solid) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Data Storage Market by Delivery (Remote, Hybrid, On-premise), Architecture (File, Block, Object), Type (Tape, Flash, Solid), Systems (Direct, Network), End-User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, Hospital, Research Center), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare data storage market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2024 from USD 2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.3%.

The rising volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, the rapid and easy deployment of cloud storage solutions, and the increasing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions have all driven market growth.



The file storage segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare data storage architecture market in 2018.



Based on architecture, the healthcare data storage market is segmented into file, object, and block storage. The file storage segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. File storage offers easy syncing, sharing, and distribution of data, which has driven the demand for this architecture type. The object storage segment is expected to witness high growth in this market, mainly due to its capability to handle large volumes of unstructured data as opposed to file storage, which can only handle structured data.



The flash & solid-state storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the healthcare data storage market is segmented into magnetic storage and flash & solid-state storage. The flash & solid-state storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the years, the capacities of flash & solid-state drives have surpassed that of magnetic disks. Moreover, the price of flash and solid-state drives has also declined to a great extent, which has resulted in their increased adoption by end-users.



RoW to witness high growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. However, the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and rapid technological advancements have driven demand for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure in North America.

North America, being the early adopter of advanced data storage technologies, captures the largest share of the healthcare data storage market, followed by Europe and Asia.

List of companies profiled in the report

Dell (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

NetApp (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Pure Storage, Inc. (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

) Western Digital Corporation (US)

Scality (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Fujitsu ( Japan )

) Samsung ( South Korea )

) Drobo (US)

Tintri (US)

Cloudian (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Massive Growth in Digital Data Volume in Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.2 Faster and Easier Deployment of Cloud Storage Solutions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Data Storage Solutions

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increased Need for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

5.2.2.2 Emergence of Social Media and Its Impact on Healthcare Industry

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Rising Security Concerns Related to Cloud-Based Image Processing and Analytics

5.2.3.2 Lack of Structured Data



6 Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premise

6.2.1 On-Premise Deployment Minimizes Risks Associated With Data Breach and External Attacks

6.3 Hybrid

6.3.1 Hybrid Deployment Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4 Remote

6.4.1 The Low Total Cost of Ownership & High Return on Investment are Expected to Drive the Growth of This Deployment Segment



7 Market, By Architecture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 File Storage

7.2.1 File Level Storage is Usually Used in Nas Devices as It Offers Comparatively More Storage Space

7.3 Object Storage

7.3.1 Object Storage is A Preferred Option for Cloud Storage Providers Due to Its Scalability and Shared Tenancy

7.4 Block Storage

7.4.1 Each Block is Controlled and Formatted on an Individual Basis, as Per the Need of Server-Based Operating Systems



8 Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flash & Solid-State Storage

8.2.1 Flash & Solid-State Storage Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.3 Magnetic Storage

8.3.1 Magnetic Disks

8.3.1.1 Magnetic Disks Provide High Storage Capacities at Affordable Prices

8.3.2 Magnetic Tapes

8.3.2.1 Magnetic Tapes Offer Long-Term Data Retention



9 Market, By Storage System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Storage Area Network

9.2.1 San Held the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

9.3 Direct-Attached Storage

9.3.1 Das is the Oldest and Most Convenient Data Storage System Type in Use

9.4 Network-Attached Storage

9.4.1 Nas is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period



10 Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS

10.2.1 A Large Amount of Data Generated By This End-User Segment is Driving the Adoption of Healthcare Data Storage Systems

10.3 Hospitals, Clinics, and Ascs

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Diagnostic Imaging to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs

10.4.1 This Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.5 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

10.5.1 Increased Use of Hospital Information Systems & Medical Imaging Solutions to Support Market Growth

10.6 Other End Users



11 Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Strong Economy and Increasing R&D Expenditure are Expected to Drive the Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada's Healthcare System is Shifting From Infrastructure-Based Data Storage to Advanced Storage Devices

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth in the North American Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Move to Paperless Environments and Digitization Will Drive Demand for Data Storage Solutions in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 High Adoption of Ehr Systems Among Primary Care Physicians is A Major Driver in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 France Shows an Increasing Demand for Data Storage Across Various End Users in Healthcare

11.3.4 RoE

11.4 Asia

11.4.1 Big Data, IoT, and Other Digital and Virtualized Platforms in Asia are Driving Demand for Healthcare Data Storage Solutions

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Player Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Overall Market

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Players

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Acquisitions

12.4.3 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2fr74

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

