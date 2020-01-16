$5.45B Laboratory Informatics Industry Analysis, 2018-2027 - Rising Need for Lab Automation, Emergence of Digitization & Big Data Analytics

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Informatics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market accounted for $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Rising need for lab automation, growing technological advancements in hereditary testing practices and the emergence of digitization and big data analytics are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of integration standards and the dearth of trained professionals are restraining market growth.



Based on the type of solution, the laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment is likely to garner huge demand due to the adoption of LIMS in hospital labs and increasing application scope for workflow management, patient health monitoring, and quality assurance.



By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the well-established healthcare industry, better reimbursement facilities and higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country.



