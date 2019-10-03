$5.5+ Billion Vision Processing Unit Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Processing Unit - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vision Processing Unit market accounted for $1.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of premium smartphones, growing demand for laptop vision applications and machine learning technologies are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, technological challenges in chip development and manufacturing are one of the restraining factors for the market.

A VPU is a developing class of microprocessors that are intended to accelerate and upgrade machine vision tasks with a dedicated neural compute engine to accelerate profound neural system inferencing at the network edge. The processors can be remaining alone dedicated chips, system on chips (SoCs), or intellectual property (IP) blocks, which are reusable units of logic, cell, or integrated circuit (IC).

Based on End User, security and surveillance segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising security concerns worldwide and developing utilization of advanced high-power processors for continuous observing the growth of the segment.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness of advanced technologies in the advanced economies including the developing countries such as the US.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vision Processing Unit market include



Texas Instruments

Movidius

Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei)

Ceva

Cadence

Lattice Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductor

Synopsys

Verisilicon

Videantis

Samsung

Neurala

Mediatek

Inuitive

Google

