$5.5 Billion Worldwide Surgical Site Infection Control Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Ansell, Covalon Technologies and GAMA Healthcare Among Others

The global surgical site infection control market reached a value of US$ 4.20 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.63% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Surgical site infection (SSI) control refers to various practices or measures employed to prevent infections among patients during their stay at the hospital. These infections occur after surgery in the operated part of the body, leading to poor wound healing and extended overnight stays for the treatment. SSI control is essential as these infections can be severe and affect tissues, organs, or implants.

Some commonly used SSI control products include surgical drapes, gloves, hair covers, disinfectants, skin preparation solutions, scrubs, and medical nonwovens. In recent years, SSI control solutions have gained traction across the healthcare sector as they help prevent infections, enhance patient care quality, and improve surgical outcomes and success rates.



SSI control products assist in reducing the duration of hospital stays, eliminating the need for revision surgeries, and minimizing patient discomfort. As a result, the rising cases of hospital-acquired infections represent the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding SSIs and the shifting focus toward infection prevention through proper control measures are augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), due to the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits. This, in confluence with the increasing number of patients undergoing surgical procedures, is accelerating the adoption of SSI control products.

Furthermore, several favorable initiatives undertaken by the governing and non-governing agencies of various countries, such as the introduction of stringent guidelines and training programs focused on infection control practices, are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of SSI control products with advanced technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are some of the factors creating a positive market outlook.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA. (Institut Merieux), Covalon Technologies Ltd., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB (Carl Bennet AB), Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Prescient Surgical, Steris Corporation.



How has the global surgical site infection control market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical site infection control market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the infection type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the surgery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global surgical site infection control market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

