$5.54 Billion Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The "Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market: Focus on Type, Application, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market accounted for $4,015.0 million in 2019 and is expected to be $5,547.9 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The market growth is attributed to the increased adoption of the technology in the consumer electronics and other (telecommunications and MEMS) sectors. The use of robots in treating COVID-19 infected patients has escalated the demand for LTCC.

The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is undergoing growing adoption in the present market, especially in consumer electronics and other segments. The consumer electronics sector has been utilizing this technology as the electronic gadgets are getting miniaturized in their sizes with demands of high performance, leading to the heating issues of smaller electronic circuit boards. This in reduces the performance of these gadgets over prolonged usage. To address, this issue, LTCC technology has started getting adopted globally by the manufacturers of consumer electronics. Also, the technology is gaining adoption in the robotics, which is used at present times in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.

Among the various types of LTCC systems, the glass-ceramic composites (GCC) hold the largest market share. However, the adoption for glass bonded ceramics (GBC) LTCC systems is expected to be increasing fastest during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Apart from growing demand for the low temperature co-fired ceramics, there are some issues which are likely to restrict market growth. These include shrinkage issues affecting the performance of LTCC tapes combined with their lower thermal conductivity.

Competitive Landscape

The low temperature co-fired ceramics technology possess the capability of delivering high performance in the electronics while avoiding the associated heating issues. As a result, the technology has been gaining popularity in the consumer electronics, aerospace, automobile, telecommunications, and robotics segments. Among these, the consumer electronics sector has been witnessing high adoptions, paving market opportunities both for established market players and new market entrants. Moving forward, there have been various kinds of business activities exercised by the market players so as to establish themselves and create good customer base across the globe.

Some of the business strategies executed in this regard are product launches and signing of joint ventures by established players as well as new entrants in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market. Several companies, including Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Neo Tech Inc., were involved in the new product launches while Yokowo co., ltd. and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. signed a joint venture between them for establishing their market footprints in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends of Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics (LTCC) Market

1.1.1.1 Increasing demand from military and defense, aviation, automotive, and MEMS sectors

1.1.1.2 Increasing demand because of COVID-19

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.4.2 Government Programs

1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Consistent Technological Developments in the Electronics Industry

1.2.1.2.1 Miniaturization of electronic devices

1.2.1.2.2 Increasing demand for the light emitting diodes (LEDs)

1.2.2 Technical Restraints

1.2.2.1 Impact of Technical Restraints

1.2.2.2 Shrinkage issues affecting the performance of LTCC

1.2.2.3 LTCC has a low thermal conductivity

1.2.3 Business Challenges

1.2.3.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.3.2 Cost competitive at large scale

1.2.4 Business/Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing use of electronics in the automotive market are expected to propel the use of sensors and actuators which are built up using LTCC technology.

1.2.5.2 LTCC is useful for high electrical voltage applications.

1.2.5.3 New micro- and non-microelectronics demand LTCC.

1.2.5.4 LTCC devices act as UV light source.

2 Applications

2.1 Application Types of Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market

2.1.1 Consumer Electronics

2.1.2 Automobile Electronics

2.1.3 Aerospace and Military Electronics

2.1.4 Other (Telecommunications and MEMS)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics

2.2.1 Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market (by Application), $Million (2019-2025)

2.2.1.1 Demand for LTCC in Consumer Electronics

2.2.1.2 Demand for LTCC in Automobile Electronics

2.2.1.3 LTCC Demand for Aerospace and Military Electronics

2.2.1.4 Demand for LTCC in Other (Telecommunications and microelectronics)

3 Products

3.1 Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market (by Product Type)

3.1.1 Glass Ceramics (GC)

3.1.2 Glass Ceramic Composites (GCC)

3.1.3 Glass-Bonded Ceramics (GBC)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market (by Type), $Million

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Glass Ceramics (GC)

3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Glass Ceramic Composites (GCC)

3.2.3 Demand Analysis of Glass Bonded Ceramics (GBC)

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix (by Region)

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

4 Regions

4.1 Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.

American Technical Ceramics Corp.

API Technologies Corp.

DuPont

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

KOA Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

Micro Systems Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Neo Tech Inc.

NIKKO COMPANY

NTK Technologies

TDK Corporation

VIA Electronic GmbH

Yokowo co., ltd.

