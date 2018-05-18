$5.58 Billion Aluminum Caps & Closures Market by Product Type, End Use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Aluminum Caps & Closures Market by Product Type (Roll-on pilfer-proof Caps, Easy-open Can Ends, Non-refillable Closures), End Use Sector (Beverages, Food, Home & personal Care, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aluminum caps & closures market size will grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.80 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.05%
The aluminum caps & closures market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing end-use industry such as beverage and healthcare as well as the rising concerns toward product quality and safety. Aluminum caps & closures seal the content within the container and allow appropriate dispense of the contents.
The segmentation for this report is based on product type, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of product type, roll-on pilfer-proof caps & closures are projected to form the fastest-growing type in the aluminum caps & closures market as they are light in weight, cost-effective, tamper-evident, and can be used to package various types of products belonging to different industries.
Aluminum caps & closures are used in various industries and their utility across industries includes maintaining the quality of the products, increasing the shelf life of the commodity, and keeping the products fresh. These are some of the main reasons which have led to the increase in their share in the packaging industry. The beverage segment is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the aluminum caps & closures market from 2018 to 2023. Caps & closures are increasingly used in the pharmaceutical sector, which is expected to play a key role in changing the aluminum caps & closures landscape; the pharmaceutical segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The beverages industry, for a long time, has been the major contributor to the rising demand for aluminum caps & closures; however, in recent times, this has been closely competed by other industries such as healthcare.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the largest market share and dominate the aluminum caps & closures market from 2018 to 2023. Asia Pacific offers potential growth opportunities, as developing countries such as China and India are projected to be emerging markets, making the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing market for aluminum caps & closures. The growth of the aluminum caps & closures market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries. The rise in population and economic development are the other factors driving the growth of this market.
Factors such as stringent regulations in the aluminum caps & closures industry and growth in demand for substitutes such as blister packs act as a restraint for the growth of the market. The global market for aluminum caps & closures is dominated by players such as Crown Holding (US), Silgan Holdings (US), Amcor (Australia), Guala Closures (Luxembourg), and Closure Systems International (US). Other players in this market include Alcopack Group (Germany), Herti JSC (Bulgaria), Torrent Closures (Spain), Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd (India), and Federfin Tech S.R.L (Italy). These players adopted various strategies such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product developments to expand their presence and increase their share in the aluminum caps & closures market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector
3.2 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type
3.3 Asia Pacific Market to Grow at the Highest Rate From 2018 to 2023
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aluminum Caps & Closures Market
4.2 Beverage Sector to Capture the Largest Share in the Asia Pacific Market in 2018
4.3 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type
4.4 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience
5.2.1.2 Concerns About Product Safety and Security
5.2.1.3 Product Differentiation and Branding
5.2.1.4 Decreasing Pack Sizes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Development of Substitutes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Matured Markets
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players
6.2.1.2 High Investments
6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.2.1 High Number of Substitutes
6.2.2.2 Low Switching Costs
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials
6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.4.1 High Volume Buyers Hold A High Degree of Bargaining Power
6.2.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes
6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.2.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation
6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.3.1 Introduction
6.3.2 Rise in Disposable Income
6.3.3 Increase in Middle-Class Population
6.3.4 Increase in GDP in Emerging Economies
6.3.5 Region-Wise Forecast of the Food Packaging Industry
6.3.6 Trend and Forecast of the Pharmaceutical Industry, By Region
7 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Roll-On Pilfer-Proof (ROPP) Caps
7.1.2 Easy-Open Can Ends
7.1.3 Non-Refillable Closures
7.1.4 Others
8 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Beverage
8.3 Food
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.5 Home & Personal Care
8.6 Others
9 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansions & Investments
10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Strategic Alliance
10.3.4 New Product and Technology Launch
11 Company Profiles
Alameda Packaging
- Alcopack Group
- Alupac India
- Alutop
- Amcor
- Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd.
- Closure Systems International.
- Crown Holdings
- Dyzdn Metal Packaging
- EMA Pharmaceuticals
- Federfin Tech S.R.L.
- Global Closure Systems
- Guala Closures
- Herti JSC
- Hicap Closures
- ITC Packaging
- Integrated Caps
- J.G. Finneran Associates
- KGS & Co
- MJS Packaging
- Manaksia Limited
- Osias Berk Company
- Shangyu Sanyou Electro-Chemical Aluminum Products
- Silgan Holdings
- Torrent Closures
