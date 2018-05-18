$5.58 Billion Aluminum Caps & Closures Market by Product Type, End Use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The aluminum caps & closures market size will grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.80 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.05%

The aluminum caps & closures market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing end-use industry such as beverage and healthcare as well as the rising concerns toward product quality and safety. Aluminum caps & closures seal the content within the container and allow appropriate dispense of the contents.

The segmentation for this report is based on product type, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of product type, roll-on pilfer-proof caps & closures are projected to form the fastest-growing type in the aluminum caps & closures market as they are light in weight, cost-effective, tamper-evident, and can be used to package various types of products belonging to different industries.

Aluminum caps & closures are used in various industries and their utility across industries includes maintaining the quality of the products, increasing the shelf life of the commodity, and keeping the products fresh. These are some of the main reasons which have led to the increase in their share in the packaging industry. The beverage segment is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the aluminum caps & closures market from 2018 to 2023. Caps & closures are increasingly used in the pharmaceutical sector, which is expected to play a key role in changing the aluminum caps & closures landscape; the pharmaceutical segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The beverages industry, for a long time, has been the major contributor to the rising demand for aluminum caps & closures; however, in recent times, this has been closely competed by other industries such as healthcare.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the largest market share and dominate the aluminum caps & closures market from 2018 to 2023. Asia Pacific offers potential growth opportunities, as developing countries such as China and India are projected to be emerging markets, making the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing market for aluminum caps & closures. The growth of the aluminum caps & closures market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries. The rise in population and economic development are the other factors driving the growth of this market.

Factors such as stringent regulations in the aluminum caps & closures industry and growth in demand for substitutes such as blister packs act as a restraint for the growth of the market. The global market for aluminum caps & closures is dominated by players such as Crown Holding (US), Silgan Holdings (US), Amcor (Australia), Guala Closures (Luxembourg), and Closure Systems International (US). Other players in this market include Alcopack Group (Germany), Herti JSC (Bulgaria), Torrent Closures (Spain), Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd (India), and Federfin Tech S.R.L (Italy). These players adopted various strategies such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product developments to expand their presence and increase their share in the aluminum caps & closures market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector

3.2 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type

3.3 Asia Pacific Market to Grow at the Highest Rate From 2018 to 2023



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aluminum Caps & Closures Market

4.2 Beverage Sector to Capture the Largest Share in the Asia Pacific Market in 2018

4.3 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type

4.4 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience

5.2.1.2 Concerns About Product Safety and Security

5.2.1.3 Product Differentiation and Branding

5.2.1.4 Decreasing Pack Sizes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Development of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Matured Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players

6.2.1.2 High Investments

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.2.1 High Number of Substitutes

6.2.2.2 Low Switching Costs

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4.1 High Volume Buyers Hold A High Degree of Bargaining Power

6.2.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation

6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 Rise in Disposable Income

6.3.3 Increase in Middle-Class Population

6.3.4 Increase in GDP in Emerging Economies

6.3.5 Region-Wise Forecast of the Food Packaging Industry

6.3.6 Trend and Forecast of the Pharmaceutical Industry, By Region



7 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Roll-On Pilfer-Proof (ROPP) Caps

7.1.2 Easy-Open Can Ends

7.1.3 Non-Refillable Closures

7.1.4 Others



8 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Beverage

8.3 Food

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.5 Home & Personal Care

8.6 Others



9 Aluminum Caps & Closures Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions & Investments

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Strategic Alliance

10.3.4 New Product and Technology Launch



11 Company Profiles



Alameda Packaging

Alcopack Group

Alupac India

Alutop

Amcor

Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd.

Closure Systems International.

Crown Holdings

Dyzdn Metal Packaging

EMA Pharmaceuticals

Federfin Tech S.R.L.

Global Closure Systems

Guala Closures

Herti JSC

Hicap Closures

ITC Packaging

Integrated Caps

J.G. Finneran Associates

KGS & Co

MJS Packaging

Manaksia Limited

Osias Berk Company

Shangyu Sanyou Electro-Chemical Aluminum Products

Silgan Holdings

Torrent Closures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5sf96m/5_58_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-58-billion-aluminum-caps--closures-market-by-product-type-end-use-sector-and-region---global-forecast-to-2023--300650982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

