$5.6 Billion Worldwide Premium Baby Care Products Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
May 06, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Baby Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Premium Baby Care Products estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Premium Baby Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Artsana S.P.A.
- Avon Products Inc.
- Dabur International Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Mothercare PLC
- Nestle S.A.
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Unilever PLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm9yz0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article