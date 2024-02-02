5.66% CAGR to be Recorded in Industrial Heat Pumps Market between 2022 and 2027 - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial heat pumps market is estimated to grow by USD 666.06 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% with a YOY growth rate of 5.04% during the forecast period.

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Paper and pulp, Food and beverage, Chemical, Automotive, and Others), Type (Air-to-air heat pumps, Air-to-water heat pumps, Water source heat pumps, Ground source heat pumps, and Hybrid heat pumps), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the paper and pulp segment will be significant during the forecast period. The paper and pulp industry faces environmental pressure due to its high energy consumption, particularly in the drying process. Heat pumps offer a solution by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Stringent regulations enforce energy efficiency and emission limits, creating opportunities for heat pump companies in this competitive industry focused on sustainability.

By geography, the global industrial heat pumps market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial heat pumps market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region's focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving the adoption of advanced heating technologies. Stringent regulations aimed at achieving sustainable climate goals will boost the demand for heat pumps, particularly in industries like chemicals and automotive, where growth is driven by the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The rising focus on improving energy efficiency by industries is notably driving market growth. Industries are increasingly turning to heat pumps due to rising energy costs and environmental concerns over carbon emissions from fossil fuels. This trend is particularly evident in energy-intensive sectors like pulp paper and chemicals. Stringent regulations are further driving adoption, as heat pumps help reduce carbon emissions and offer cost savings, aligning with energy efficiency goals.

Emerging demand for advanced heat pumps is a major trend.

is a major trend. The high initial cost and limitations of heat pumps are major challenges impeding the growth.

Industrial Heat Pumps: Energy-Efficient Solutions for Diverse Applications

Industrial heat pumps are versatile systems used for various applications in industrial settings. These heat transfer systems provide energy-efficient heating and thermal management solutions, often integrating renewable energy sources for sustainability. They are employed in industrial refrigeration, process cooling, and waste heat recovery to optimize energy usage. Industrial heat pumps utilize low-temperature heat sources for industrial process heating and feature heat exchangers for efficient heat transfer. These systems contribute to industrial energy conservation by offering precise temperature control and heat recovery capabilities. They rely on advanced heat pump technology and compressors to achieve high efficiency in industrial heating and cooling applications. Additionally, industrial heat pumps come with various refrigerant options and are manufactured and maintained by specialized industrial heat pump manufacturers and maintenance services.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

