5.7% CAGR Growth in Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market by End-user (Hospitals and Diagnostic centers), Product, and Region - Forecast to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The echocardiography (ECG) devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.10 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% according to Technavio. The hospitals segment is poised for significant growth, driven by widespread device use in cardiac care units. The US, with its advanced healthcare system, presents lucrative opportunities for ECG device manufacturers. Forecasts predict a 4.53% growth in the hospital end-user segment between 2022 and 2027, indicating sustained expansion in the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027

The growing competition is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors.

The surge in cardiac disorders , particularly hypertension, propelled by unhealthy lifestyles and stress, is a significant driver of the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market. Increased hospitalizations among the aging population for cardiac conditions escalate the need for ECG diagnosis, particularly in the Americas, fostering market growth due to the demand for early detection and treatment.

, particularly hypertension, propelled by unhealthy lifestyles and stress, is a significant driver of the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market. Increased hospitalizations among the aging population for cardiac conditions escalate the need for ECG diagnosis, particularly in the Americas, fostering market growth due to the demand for early detection and treatment. The high cost of ECG products and procedures may hamper the growth.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The echocardiography (ECG) devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., AliveCor Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., AliveCor Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Hospitals and Diagnostic centers), Product (Resting, Ambulatory, and Stress), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market, request a Free sample report

What are the key data covered in this Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

, , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Echocardiography (ECG) Device vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications include

The Echocardiography Devices industry, a crucial aspect of cardiology and medical imaging, witnesses growth due to increasing cardiovascular diseases. These devices use ultrasound technology to aid in diagnostic imaging and heart health assessment. With advancements like portable and 3D echocardiography, demand surges for cardiovascular diagnostics, driving market trends and healthcare technology evolution.

Related Reports:

The global ultrasound equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.98 billion at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2023 and 2028.

The concierge medicine market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.86 billion accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2023 and 2028.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio