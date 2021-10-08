5.73 mn units growth in Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The commercial vehicle transmission market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. This study also identifies the rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle transmission market growth during the next few years.

The commercial vehicle transmission market covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Sizing

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Forecast

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aisin Corp

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Daimler AG

Dana Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Grupo KUO SAB de CV

Magna International Inc.

Ricardo Plc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 5.73 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

