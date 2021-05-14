5,944.80 Thousand MT growth expected in Aluminum Casting Market | 5.31% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns and other restrictions by governments worldwide in 2020 severely impacted the growth of several industries such as automotive and defense. Also, most aluminum cast manufacturers were compelled to temporarily halt their production activities, which created disruptions in the supply chain. However, the resumption of manufacturing activities in Q4 2020 and the removal of lockdowns and restrictions are likely to enhance the market growth in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing use of aluminum casting in EVs, stringent regulations for environmental protection, and an increase in construction activities.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Aluminum Casting Market: Opportunities

There is a significant demand for modern and sustainable materials in the construction industry. This is increasing the preference for light and durable materials such as aluminum in the construction of complex construction designs. Similarly, in the aerospace and defense sector, casting structures and large components like airframes, engines, and parts for space rockets are made out of aluminum owing to its lightweight and cost-effectiveness. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the construction and defense sectors. This is creating significant demand for aluminum cast products , thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Aluminum Casting Market: Segmentation by Process

Based on the segmentation by process, the market generated maximum revenue in the broad-spectrum die casting segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing preference for aluminum in die castings owing to its moderate melting point, lightweight, and corrosion resistance properties. Also, the high dimensional accuracy of aluminum die-cast products is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Aluminum Casting Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing production and sales of automobiles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the proliferation of airports and increasing investments in public infrastructure development are contributing to the growth of the aluminum casting market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the aluminum casting market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Aluminum Casting Market: Major Vendors

Alcoa Corp.

The company offers various aluminum casting products such as billet, slab, foundry ingot, alloyed and EC-grade rod, powder, high-purity, and P1020.

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

The company offers various aluminum casting products such as Stab, wrought aluminum alloy, casting and rolling strip, and electrical aluminum pole.

ATEK Metal Technologies LLC

The company offers various aluminum casting services such as ATEKleanCast, Low Pressure Permanent Mold, and Semi Permanent Mold casting service.

Consolidated Metco Inc.

The company offers various aluminum casting services such as Permanent Mold Castings, Low Pressure Aluminum Castings, Machining, High Pressure Die Casting and manufacturing of heavy-duty truck, and transportation applications.

Dynacast

The company offers various aluminum casting products and services such as Aluminum Alloy, Aluminum Die Casting, Recycling Aluminum Die Castings with Aluminum Alloy A380, and Aluminum Alloy 383 (ADC12).

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the aluminum casting market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

