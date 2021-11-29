5.96% CAGR in Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market | Alpek SAB de CV and Covestro AG Among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the carbonated soft drink (CSD) market, growing demand for amorphous PET owing to its wide range of applications, and increase in consumption of packaging material will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as volatility in economic conditions may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Bottles



Film/sheets



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market include Alpek SAB de CV, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Plastiverd Pet Reciclado SA, and Polisan Hellas SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to Technavio, 40% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for amorphous PET owing to its wide range of applications will drive the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (pet) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (pet) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (pet) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (pet) market vendors

