5.98% CAGR in Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry | Rising Investment in Power to Boost Growth | Technavio

The electrical conductors market for the power industry is expected to grow by USD 9.47 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The electrical conductors market for the power industry report covers the following areas:

Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Power Cables



Transformer



Busbar



Submarine Power Cables

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rising investment in power, growth in offshore wind energy, and increasing investments in renewable energy projects will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges faced in laying and maintaining electrical power cables, volatility in raw material prices, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry, including 3M Co., Alcon Marepha (Pty) Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., CTC Global Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hi tech Conductors (p) Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, and Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electrical conductors market for the power industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electrical Conductors Market for the Power Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the electrical conductors market for the power industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrical conductors market for the power industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrical conductors market for the power industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors of the electrical conductors market for the power industry

Electrical Conductors Market For The Power Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Alcon Marepha (Pty) Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., CTC Global Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hi tech Conductors (p) Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, and Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

