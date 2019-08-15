5 Attorneys at Salt Lake City Firm Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite personal injury firm Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson is pleased to announce that 5 of its firm attorneys and partners have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for the 2020 year. For all of these lawyers, this award represents yet another consecutive year of recognition as some of the top personal injury attorneys in the Salt Lake City, Utah region.

The Best Lawyers organization takes a unique peer-reviewed approach to nominating candidates, only reviewing those attorneys who have gained a positive consensus opinion among their colleagues in a given geographical area. Once the Best Lawyers team has performed comprehensive feedback analysis, rigorous eligibility checks, and additional peer reviews, the winners for each state, region, and practice area are announced.

This year, the following lawyers from Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson have been recognized by Best Lawyers:

Jacquelynn D. Carmichael : Selected for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs from 2015-2020

: Selected for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs from 2015-2020 David A. Cutt : Selected for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 2015-2020

: Selected for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 2015-2020 Jeffrey D. Eisenberg : Selected for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 2008-2020

: Selected for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 2008-2020 L. Rich Humphreys : Selected for Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 1999-2020

: Selected for Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs from 1999-2020 Jordan P. Kendell : Selected for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for 2020

The firm would like to express its gratitude to these attorneys for their significant accomplishment. Committed to helping injury victims throughout the Salt Lake City area, the firm has secured over $400 million in damages over the years, and will continue to pursue maximum compensation for their clients.

