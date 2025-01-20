5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market to Grow by USD 792.5 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Self-Optimized Machine Cutting, AI's Impact on Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global 5-axis CNC machining centers market size is estimated to grow by USD 792.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. Self-optimized machine cutting is driving market growth, with a trend towards reduction of changeover time for 5-axis CNC machines. However, highly capital-intensive market poses a challenge. Key market players include DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp..

Global 5-axis CNC machining centers market 2024-2028

5-Axis Cnc Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 792.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Market Driver

Five-axis CNC machining centers are advanced manufacturing solutions that offer precision, adaptability, and efficiency for industrial operations. These systems utilize linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for A and B, enabling multi-sided machining of complex parts. Trends include precision components for industries like medical and aerospace, hybrid manufacturing combining subtractive processes and additive technologies, and toolpath optimization for reduced setup times. High-precision components are essential in sectors like aerospace and defense, requiring short cycle times and minimal changeover time. Five-axis technology allows for manufacturing complex geometries, reducing the need for multiple setups. Vertical and horizontal machining centers cater to various industries, including metal fabrication, petroleum, and commercial aviation. Industrial robots, smart instruments, and real-time monitoring contribute to manufacturing efficiency and labor safety. Advanced manufacturing processes, such as CNC programming and specialized training, ensure optimal cutting parameters and multifaceted tool usage. Applications range from automotive to construction machinery, electric vehicles, and military systems.

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is witnessing a significant trend towards reducing changeover times to enhance productivity. Idle time is detrimental to productivity, and hence, it is crucial for manufacturers to minimize it. One approach to achieving this is through parallel operation. In this method, semi-finished products are distributed across working areas. While one workpiece is undergoing machining, another can be prepared in a different area, thereby reducing idle time. This trend is gaining popularity in the industry, leading to increased demand for 5-axis CNC machines.

Market Challenges

Five-axis CNC machining centers are advanced manufacturing solutions that offer precision, adaptability, and efficiency in industrial operations. These systems enable the production of complex parts with intricate geometries, often required in industries like aerospace and defense, medical, and petroleum. However, challenges exist in implementing five-axis technology. Precision is crucial, and setup times can be lengthy due to the need for specialized training and toolpath optimization. Linear axes and rotating axes facilitate multi-sided machining, but cycle time and material handling can impact manufacturing efficiency. Industries like medical and defense rely on high-precision components, necessitating real-time monitoring and smart instruments. Hybrid manufacturing combining subtractive processes and industrial robots is an emerging trend. Challenges include long changeover times, labor safety, and optimizing cutting parameters with multifaceted tools. Vertical and horizontal machining centers cater to various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and general machinery. CNC programming, tool movement, and manufacturing processes require continuous improvement. Five-axis technology's benefits outweigh the challenges, offering significant advantages in producing complex parts for various industries.

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is a significant investment for manufacturers, with raw materials accounting for approximately 48% of the total manufacturing costs. Raw material prices, particularly for iron, steel, aluminum, brass, and copper, significantly impact market profitability. Fluctuations in these prices necessitate frequent adjustments to pricing strategies. Additionally, workforce training and consultant hiring add to the financial burden. The high cost of research and development to keep up with technological advancements and frequent obsolescence further increases expenses. These factors contribute to the capital-intensive nature of the 5-axis CNC machining centers market.

Segment Overview

This 5-axis cnc machining centers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Aerospace

1.3 Metal fabrication

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers

2.2 Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The global automotive industry is experiencing significant changes due to regulatory advancements, technological innovations, and evolving customer preferences. Automakers are responding by launching new vehicle categories and upgrading emission regulations. These initiatives require sophisticated manufacturing technologies to reduce turnaround time and ensure cost-effectiveness. 5-axis CNC machining centers have become a preferred choice for automakers due to their precision and cost-effectiveness. While 3-axis machining is still common, modern car components and assemblies increasingly use 5-axis CNC systems for turning and milling operations. The increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in oil-importing countries like India and China, is driving investment in the automotive sector and boosting the adoption of 5-axis CNC systems by OEM manufacturers. This trend is expected to continue, making the 5-axis CNC machining centers market a significant growth area in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market represents the latest evolution in advanced machining systems, offering unparalleled precision and adaptability for industrial operations. These systems enable the production of complex parts with high degree of accuracy, reducing setup times and increasing efficiency. 5-axis CNC machining centers utilize both linear axes and rotating axes for multi-sided machining, making them indispensable in industries such as medical, aerospace, petroleum, and metal fabrication. The integration of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology allows for automated tool movement and precise manufacturing processes, resulting in shorter cycle times and improved quality. Additionally, hybrid manufacturing capabilities enable seamless transition between machining and other processes, further enhancing productivity. Material handling systems and changeover time optimization are also crucial considerations for maximizing the benefits of 5-axis CNC machining centers.

Market Research Overview

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market encompasses advanced machining systems designed for producing complex parts with high precision. These systems offer adaptability, enabling industrial operations to manufacture parts with intricate geometries and multiple sides. The technology includes linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for A and B axes. The market caters to various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive. Precision components are crucial in these sectors, and 5-axis machining centers deliver manufacturing efficiency and quality improvement. Subtractive processes are the primary focus, with toolpath optimization and CNC programming essential for efficient manufacturing. Specialized training and advanced manufacturing solutions ensure the effective use of these systems. 5-axis technology allows for multi-sided machining, reducing setup times and cycle time. Material handling and real-time monitoring are also essential considerations for optimizing production processes. Industries like petroleum, metal fabrication, and construction machinery also benefit from the versatility of 5-axis CNC machining centers. Smart instruments, multifaceted tools, and cutting parameters contribute to the technology's overall value. Vertical machining centers and horizontal machining centers are two primary types, catering to various manufacturing requirements. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-precision components and manufacturing processes in various industries. Labor safety, manufacturing process optimization, and production process efficiency are crucial factors influencing the market's growth. The integration of industrial robots, commercial aviation, military systems, electric vehicles, and general machinery further expands the market's potential applications.

