5 Best Ways to Evaluate Starch Manufacturer's Performance

SpendEdge

01 Sep, 2023, 11:26 ET

Supplier Evaluation Criteria in Starch Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the criteria for supplier evaluation for the selection for appropriate set of suppliers in starch market.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on the best criteria for supplier evaluation in the starch market and optimized procedure for starch preparation.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the criteria for evaluating suppliers on the basis of effective parameters which are:

  • Service resolution rate
  • Inventory management effectiveness
  • Efficient plant utilization rate
  • Lower turnaround time
  • Logistics capabilities

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

