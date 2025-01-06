$5 Bowls with Five Choices: KFC® Debuts Hot New Lineup of Flavorful Bowls, Including Anticipated Return of Nashville Hot Sauce

Options include the NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is introducing a hot new lineup of five flavor-packed bowls for a limited time, including KFC icons like the Famous Bowl and saucy twists like the new Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl. For a limited time, the fan-favorite Nashville Hot Sauce is back on KFC menus nationwide, while supplies last. Indulge your cravings with a hearty, warm, comforting bowl this winter for just $5 each, making your post-holiday wallet happy. The five flavor-packed $5 options are available starting today at KFC restaurants, KFC.com and the KFC app:*

KFC kicks off the year with FIVE $5 flavor-packed bowls for a limited time: NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl, Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl, Nashville Hot Famous Bowl, Mac & Cheese Bowl, and the iconic Famous Bowl! KFC’s NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl features crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe® Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce – an undeniable mouth-watering combination of flavors.

NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl – An unexpected flavor explosion, with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe® Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce.

– An unexpected flavor explosion, with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe® Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl – A tasty twist on a fan favorite, combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce.

– A tasty twist on a fan favorite, combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Famous Bowl – A remix on a legendary KFC menu item, with layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe® Nuggets, plus the delectably spicy Nashville Hot Sauce.

– A remix on a legendary KFC menu item, with layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe® Nuggets, plus the delectably spicy Nashville Hot Sauce. Mac & Cheese Bowl – A cheesy comfort meal, featuring creamy mac & cheese, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

– A cheesy comfort meal, featuring creamy mac & cheese, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets. Famous Bowl – One of the most iconic KFC menu items – with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

"KFC was the first brand to bring the bold and spicy flavors of Nashville Hot nationwide and we've amassed a fandom – so have our Famous Bowls and Mac & Cheese Bowls," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Development Officer, KFC U.S. "Our KFC Bowls are hearty and packed with flavor for just $5 each – that's a winning deal."

Fans also get Nashville Hot Sauce on the new KFC Original Recipe® Tenders** while supplies last.

For those looking for even more flavor options, KFC is also introducing two digital exclusive menu items: the Korean BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl and Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl (also just $5).*** KFC's Korean BBQ – first debuted on Saucy Nuggets last year – is a sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame.

Have a hard time sticking with your New Year's Resolutions? You're not alone – Quitter's Day (Jan. 10) is the day when most people give up. Because KFC believes that everyone should get rewarded for trying, we're turning Quitter's Day into Chicken Cheat Day, giving our rewards members an exclusive deal drop on Jan. 10. Sign up for KFC Rewards**** to take advantage of the limited-time deal.*****

*Prices and participation may vary, whiles supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. No substitutions.

**Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

***Only available on KFC.com or the KFC app for participating stores, while supplies last. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA. Tax, tip and fees extra.

****KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

*****Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through KFC Rewards account with $10+ online purchase (before taxes, tips & fees). Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per account per week.

