5 Comforting Reasons to Visit Morro Bay Mid-Week

MORRO BAY, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designated as the Best Budget Destination in California for 2018 by Budget Travel, Morro Bay is a world-class destination with rooms to fit any budget. "What sets Morro Bay apart is the sense of discovering a fantastic vacation destination that has somehow remained under the radar… which can translate into reasonable lodging, great seafood that doesn't break the bank, and a cool array of shops stocked with unique finds," according to Budget Travel. So, why wait for the weekend?

"There's so much to see and do in this bustling seaside village, and when you visit mid-week, you have the town practically to yourself," explains Jennifer Little, City of Morro Bay Tourism Manager. "We offer coastal activities for families of all ages to enjoy in an unspoiled slice of California on scenic Highway 1. So, what's not to love about visiting Morro Bay during the week?"

Top benefits of visiting Monday through Friday include:

Find a greater variety of lodging options at mid-week rates under $100 with cool ocean breezes. Discover waterfront, boutique inns, leading brand hotels, reliable budget and specialty accommodations right on the harbor at weekday low prices. Get the best window seat at your favorite restaurant with amazing harbor and Morro Rock views. Surrounding farms and vineyards from Paso Robles to Edna Valley yield a bounty of outstanding organic produce and award-wining local wines served with flair at Morro Bay's renowned restaurants, wine bars and craft breweries. Not to mention a bounty of the freshest local seafood caught by Morro Bay's multi-generational fishing families. Forget about life for a while strolling miles of unspoiled beaches. Instead of stressing about work, put away your car keys and go tide pooling, hiking, beach combing or just plain relaxing. Venture out into the harbor and be one with water and wildlife. Mid-week in Morro Bay is the best time to venture out on the bay when there is very little traffic from other kayakers, paddle boarders, sailors and boats. Shop till you drop at unique boutiques and cool artisan shops without weekend crowds. From art galleries and antique shops to delicious fresh made taffy, Morro Bay has it all. The Shell Shop exhibits the largest selection of marine sea shells on the Central Coast. The Babylonian Soap Company offers hand crafted soaps, finely crafted lotions and fragrant candles. Junque Love offers an eclectic mix of vintage and repurposed goods and represents the heart and soul of old coastal California . Crill's Salt Water Taffy shop is the place where childhood memories are made.

