5 Companies Recognized for Upholding the Juvenile Products Industry's Core Values

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) recently announced the winners of its bi-annual Core Values Recognition Program. This program honors manufacturers of baby and children's products for implementing initiatives that exemplify the industry's Core Values.

"The parents, caregivers, babies, and young children we serve depend on us to have their best interests in mind," said Lisa Trofe, executive director of JPMA. "Upholding our industry's Core Values is one way we can prove to them that we do. These are values that matter to our customers as we work to earn their business and their trust. I'm proud of this year's winners for demonstrating leadership across these Core Values."

The 2024 Core Values Award recipients are:

Customer Care: Munchkin

In 2023, Munchkin implemented a parents-first strategy. The company reduced phone wait times to under one minute and now offers five ways for customers to reach the customer service team. Team members approach each interaction with compassion and solutions in mind.

Customer Care, Honorable Mention: Geddy's Mom

When it comes to customer service, Geddy's Mom strives to give customers more—more education about baby safety, more kindness, and more appreciation.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Storkcraft

Storkcraft's workforce hails from a multitude of countries and diverse backgrounds: 58 percent of employees identify as female; 40 percent are parents; 51 percent are of Asian or Middle Eastern descent; and 19 percent are Latinx . Storkcraft has employees in the LGBTQ + community and non-sided community as well.

Integrity in Manufacturing Practices: Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile holds itself and its suppliers to the highest standards for quality and safety. The company does meticulous testing of its products above and beyond what's required by the applicable standards. This product testing is done both internally and through the JPMA Certification Program.

Philanthropy: Delta Children

Delta Children donates 10 percent of its profits to improving the lives of children. As part of this, millions of dollars' worth of cribs and other essential items are donated by the company to families in need, including military families, victims of natural disasters, and women in shelters.

Sustainability: Delta Children

Delta Children shows its commitment to the environment by the materials it uses in products such as wood from responsibly managed forests and fabrics and fibers made from recycled plastic bottles. With warehouses on both U.S. coasts, the company can lower carbon emissions during the transportation process. Additionally, the company is focused on reducing single-use plastics, packaging sizes, and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Doing business by these Core Values differentiates JPMA member companies and demonstrates that our members are the best in the industry," said Trofe. "These Core Values Award recipients are doing an outstanding job of bringing these values to life in their businesses every day."

About JPMA

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children, and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. Our members uphold The JPMA Promise, which includes our industry's Core Values. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion. Additionally, we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information, education, and philanthropy through our charitable organization, JPMA Cares. Established in 1962, JPMA has spent more than 60 years helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children. Learn more at jpma.org.

SOURCE Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)