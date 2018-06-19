5 Companies to Watch as Tech Takes Aim at the Finance Industry

The $8.5 trillion U.S. financial services industry is going through a dramatic transformation, with incumbents fending off upstart fintech companies that promise to disrupt their old ways of doing business.

There will be a lot of blood left on the trading floor, with the winners enjoying all the spoils. Either way the consumer benefits. In the next few years, change is coming to the way consumers borrow, save, invest, pay bills and make purchases.

Here are 5 companies focusing on financial technology that could see their share price soar in the coming years:

#1 Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Paypal has been around for quite a while and helped engineer the previous revolution in banking, secure online transactions, and peer-to-peer money transfers. It may be an old name at this point, but Paypal continues to innovate and offer new services to businesses and consumers.

Paypal is a leader in this space and is growing quickly. PayPal processed approximately $49 billion in mobile payment volume in the first quarter, which is up 52 percent from a year earlier. Mobile payments actually account for 37 percent of Paypal's entire payment volume. "Mobile is becoming the defining force in digital payments. It is rapidly blurring the distinction between online and offline and accelerating the adoption of digital payments," Paypal CEO Dan Schulman said last year.

Paypal offers its One Touch platform, which allows users to register a mobile device that can be used to quickly make payments at any merchant that accepts it, with a single click. Paypal ended the first quarter of 2018 with 92 million consumers using One Touch, and 8.6 million merchants.

The market for mobile payments is skyrocketing. Between 2015 and 2020, U.S. mobile payments will quintuple, soaring from $550 billion to $2.8 trillion, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1 percent. Mobile point-of-sale payments accounts for a huge chunk of that, but the market also includes online crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisors and automated wealth management services.

#2 QPAGOS (QPAG)

One of the most exciting innovations is occurring in markets where people still use a lot of cash. A lot of developing countries still rely heavily on cash economies, with the underserved and underbanked having few high-tech options for their financial needs. Legions of workers line up at banks or other payday lending companies to cash checks, wire money, or pay bills. It's inefficient, and people are gouged by fees.

QPAGOS (QPAG) is upending this dynamic industry, with what some like to call small "super-banks" deposited on street corners, in supermarkets, or an endless number of other convenient locations. These are self-service machines that allow people to quickly pay bills with cash, send money, or top up pre-paid cell phones.

The idea is pretty simple. QPAGOS is working with many major utilities, banks, cell companies and other third parties, which will allow individual consumers to go up to a "super-bank" on the street and use cash to seamlessly pay any one of a long line of personal bills. Just realized it was the due date for that electric bill? Run to the QPAGOS super-bank on the street corner and pay it with cash in an instant.

And while most people in the U.S. would not think twice about sending money to a friend using Paypal or Venmo, such a transaction is much trickier for those without banking or internet access. The super-banks run by QPAGOS (QPAG) allows people to immediately wire cash to friends and family.

In Mexico, nearly 60 percent of adults are unbanked, which means the market potential is massive - some 36 million people are in need of basic financial services. Also, about 80 percent of retail transactions are conducted in cash. In total, about 50 percent of consumer spending in Mexico is done in cash.

Let's take mobile phones as an example. There are around 107 million mobile subscribers in Mexico, but 85 percent of those are done on prepaid plans for a variety reasons. They either don't have a bank account, don't have internet access, or simply depend on intermittent cash payments for their income. As a result, users have to routinely top up credit on those pre-paid phones - about $12 billion in top-up transactions occurred in 2014. Up until now, they have to stand in line at convenience stores, buy little charge cards, and manually top up the phone. QPAGOS' super-banks allow them to do all of this in an instant.

The super-banks collect fixed fees for transactions to over 140 mainstream providers, and they also collect advertisement revenue both on the physical displays of the machines and while consumers interact with the interface. Retail outlets lease the QPAGOS super-banks - another revenue stream - which can boost foot traffic.

QPAGOS targeted countries that have high cash usage at first. In Mexico, for instance, there are about 500 million electronic payments done each month, a market that QPAGOS is starting to crack with its super-banks.

The potential is enormous. In Mexico, QPAGOS estimates there are around 49,000 potential locations in retail - convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies, for example. It estimates 80,000 addressable locations in financial institutions, such as banks and ATMs, plus another 85,000 potential "mom & pop" locations representing just 10 percent of the 850,000 family-owned bodegas.

QPAGOS is now expanding north of the border, recently announcing the acquisition of 1,000 self-service "super-banks" in California. The market for remittances from the U.S. to Latin America is around $60 billion per year, and nearly a third of that is located in California. And remittances from the U.S. to Mexico alone is valued at about $28 billion per year.

The market is ripe for new entrants, and QPAGOS is seeking to tap a lot of low-hanging fruit. The super-banks that QPAGOS will set up in California will make money transfers to friends and family faster, cheaper and easier. QPAGOS will seek to make Western Union and other money wiring services obsolete for these users.

Finally, QPAGOS has another ace up its sleeve: Its "super-banks" can conduct transactions for cryptocurrencies. If someone wants to buy Bitcoin, they can do so at one of the self-service super-bank locations on the street corner.

QPAGOS is small company, but it is growing at a blistering rate. In the first quarter, it earned $1.4 million in revenue, which was a 58 percent increase from a year earlier. The sky is the limit.

#3 Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)



Shopify is one of Canada's most promising e-commerce companies. More than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify's real-time e-commerce solutions, including Tesla, Budweiser, Red Bull, among many others.

The death knell for retail has proven to be an opportunity for companies like Shopify and the company has taken full advantage of this. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone - and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify has made the right steps at the right time.



Next to offering practical solutions to small and mid-sized business, it helps artists such as Drake, Kanye West and Kylie Jenner to sell their products to a big audience. But perhaps one of its most successful recent deals is its integration with Amazon that allows merchants to sell directly on Amazon through their Shopify stores.

Shopify effectively cuts out the middle man in the sales process and offers its clients to sell their products directly through one single interface, optimizing the sales experience for both vendor and buyer.



In addition to its revolutionary approach on e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors, especially given that the sector is red hot right now.



#4 Alibaba (NYSE: BABA)



Alibaba is quickly becoming one of the world's hottest companies thanks to its innovative approach to technology. It offers investors the full package; exposure to the rapidly developing fintech universe, cloud computing and AI space, and e-commerce and retail.



One of Alibaba's most revolutionary products, however, is AliPay, the third-party mobile payment application that has enjoyed widespread adoption throughout China.



The mobile payment app brings an entire payment ecosystem together in one easy to use solution. Need to catch a train? No problem, just scan a QR code. Want to send money to a friend? Just locate their account and press send. Craving a bubble tea? Customers can order ahead, skip the line, and pick up their beverage without even touching cash or a card.



From its Initial Public Offering until now, Alibaba has received nothing but positive investor attention, and with its continuing commitment to adopting the newest and most cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, this trend is likely to continue.



# 5 Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

As increasingly dynamic and aggressive fintech startups enter the finance space, the giants of the industry are being forced to innovate like never before in order to stay on top. F

On the blockchain front, Mastercard is currently testing a platform for business-to-business payments, aimed at tackling efficiency, transparency and speed of transactions. Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard, claims that tacking business-to-business payments in this manner is "more interesting than trying to find technology looking for a problem to solve in consumer payments".



In the personal banking sector, Mastercard is also making significant steps. It recently has partnered with Diebold Nixdorf to launch two new projects aimed at bringing cash to those who need it. The first, Mastercard Cash Pick-Up, allows banks to deliver cash more quickly and securely to authenticated consumers, regardless of whether they are banked or unbanked.

Mastercard's forward-looking and innovative strategy has rewarded investors, with the stock having already seen a 33 percent gain this year alone. While there are many fintech startups that could provide investors with higher rewards - investors with a taste for lower risk would do well to look at this finance juggernaut.



Other companies inventors are paying close attention to as fintech disrupts the world:



Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is preparing to make the transition from hardware to software. For years, Cisco sold the hardware needed to build and maintain telecommunications networks and now, with much of the industry operating on cloud-based networks, Cisco is joining the race.



By. Meredith Taylor



IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by a third party shareholder to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for QPAGOS. The third party shareholder paid the Publisher sixty six thousand six hundred and sixty six US dollars per article to produce and disseminate six articles and certain banner ads over an approximately six-month period. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that the third party shareholder, other third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies, the success of the companies' technology, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund their capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Media Contact:

FN Media Group LLC

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611



SOURCE Safehaven.com