5 Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Booking a Locksmith for Car Key Programming and Key Fob Replacements: #3 Is the Most Common

News provided by

24Hr Car Unlocking Emergency Roadside Services

Oct. 30, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing or breaking a car key is an expensive mistake that millions of Americans deal with, as noted by 24Hr Car Unlocking Emergency Roadside Services. It often involves waiting for hours to receive assistance or facing unexpected costs, sometimes 3-4 times higher than anticipated. A few simple questions can prove invaluable when scheduling services.

  1. Neglecting to request an ETA : When booking a locksmith, it's essential to pose questions such as 'how long will it take for someone to arrive on the scene? In many cases, the 'service technician' and the 'dispatcher' are distinct individuals. To obtain accurate ETA information, it's advisable to engage directly with the 'service technician' for real-time updates.

  2. Failure to confirm the vehicle's Year, Make, and Model: It's important to always provide the correct year, make, and model when calling to get a replacement car key or key fob.

  3. Neglecting to request quotes: It's crucial to request price quotes before confirming any service. Prices can fluctuate between different companies, and while industry standards exist, they often lean towards the higher side. For example, some companies may charge $400-600 for a key fob with key programming, whereas competitors offer rates as low as $250-300. To maintain transparency and ensure that the total service charges align with one's budget, seeking quotes is highly advisable.

  4. Failing to provide a reliable contact number when scheduling: Due to high call volumes and workflow processes, the initial point of contact a customer speaks with is often not the same individual who arrives on the scene to help. If the service technician is unable to establish contact with the customer, there is a considerable risk of not receiving help.

  5. Omitting location-specific details when scheduling: Unforeseen events, such as the loss of cell phone battery power, can hinder service technicians from effectively communicating their arrival. Offering specific location information, including easily identifiable landmarks, can guide service technicians to the customer's vehicle and location in case of cell phone disruptions.

President Robert D. Ramirez of 24Hr Car Unlocking Emergency Roadside Services advised, "To prevent confusion, it's advisable to request ETAs, Price Quotes, and share emergency contact information..."

24Hr Car Unlocking is based in Austin, Texas, with locations across Texas and the US, boasting over 5,500+ 5-star reviews. Their technicians provide roadside assistance services as well as replace lost, broken, or stolen car keys and key fobs.

For Media Inquiries, Contact: Robert D. Ramirez Phone: (866) 584-8488 Email: [email protected]

The easiest way to replace car keys and key fobs is by contacting Certified Car Locksmiths like 24Hr Car Unlocking Emergency Roadside Services. Their streamlined booking and proprietary technology ensure 5-star rated service experiences. Schedule online for up to 15% off.

