5 For The Fight Commemorates Milestone Anniversary with Virtual World Record Attempt

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 For The Fight , a global movement inviting everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer, is celebrating its 5th anniversary by teaming up with cancer patients, survivors, and supporters around the world to activate the world's longest virtual high five chain in history.

Eight-year-old cancer fighter, Steele McKinney will kick off the campaign with his virtual high five and invite 10,000 people to join the chain and "not leave him hanging." To be included, participants will upload a video of themselves receiving and giving a high five in a chain to send support to those fighting cancer during COVID.

Steele endured 50 chemo treatments and received some of his treatment during the pandemic. His goal is to break the world record to bring awareness for life-saving cancer treatments like the ones he received.

Qualtrics to Match All Donations in March 5 to 1

Qualtrics, which started the organization in 2016, will commemorate the anniversary by matching donations 5 to 1 up to a million dollars in March. To date, 5 For The Fight has raised $26 million for cancer research. That money has fueled the work of established researchers already in the field, expanded research capacity through constructing new cancer facilities, and helped hire 13 cancer researchers through the 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Fellowship.

"Even during a global pandemic, cancer patients still had to face painful rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery—oftentimes without loved ones present. We need to continue to fight for them," said Lori Kun, Head of Social Impact, Qualtrics. "5 For The Fight is dedicated to bringing new researchers and innovative ideas to the fight to eradicate cancer."

At a time when researchers are reporting decreases in funding, the 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Fellowship provides grants to fellows who are working to accelerate the pace of innovative cancer research. Those fellows include Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers Dr. Charles Rogers, who is helping reduce the risk of Black men being diagnosed with colon cancer and Dr. Adriana Coletta, a former collegiate rower, who is fighting for better cancer outcomes through diet and exercise.

To participate in the fight against cancer by submitting a high five, please visit 5forthefight.org . All donations made there in March will be matched 5 to 1 by Qualtrics up to $1 Million.

5 For The Fight, a Qualtrics-led nonprofit, is a global campaign inviting everyone to donate $5 to the fight against cancer. Each donation is made in honor of someone who is battling or has been touched by the disease. To date, 5 For The Fight has raised more than $26 million to help eradicate cancer with one hundred percent of those funds donated directly to the world's leading cancer researchers. 5 For The Fight is featured on the Utah Jazz jersey patch and is the only cause-related jersey patch in the NBA.

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it.

