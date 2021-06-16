5 Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Lawyers Recognized in 2021 Lawdragon 500

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, a preeminent plaintiff's trial law firm in Los Angeles, have been met with acclaim time and again for their unmatched legal advocacy skills. The latest of this acclaim comes with the release of 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers: Five of the Los Angeles firm's attorneys have been selected for inclusion in this highly respected publication.

Lawdragon, a New York-based legal media company, was founded in 2005. It provides members of the legal community with reporting on and analysis of the industry's latest news. Each year, Lawdragon dedicates time to curate its Lawdragon 500 lists to showcase the "best of the best in all practice areas." Lawdragon 500 takes several months to develop, with journalistic research, third-party nomination, and a peer review constituting the selection process.

"The remarkable 500 lawyers featured here are the warriors who fight the good fight for consumers who have been injured or had family killed through accidents, medical malpractice, faulty products or toxic exposure," Lawdragon noted in the 2021 edition's introduction. "They take on sexual predators and police and others who commit misconduct, grievously harming and killing individuals and trampling their civil rights. These lawyers stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

The Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP attorneys selected to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers were as follows:

All these attorneys have had the honor of being selected to past editions of Lawdragon 500. Attorney Broillet was also inducted into the Lawdragon Plaintiff Consumer Hall of Fame as a result of over 10 years of Lawdragon acclaim.

In the 2021 edition, Attorneys Broillet and Greene were also distinguished by Lawdragon to be among the "amazing and historic class of plaintiff lawyers who truly created the world of personal injury and plaintiff consumer lawyering as we know it today."

Other industry organizations to recognize the success achieved by Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP's attorneys in civil lawsuits include, but are not limited to, U.S. News—Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," the Consumer Attorneys of California, the Inner Circle of Advocates, and Super Lawyers®.

Based in Los Angeles, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has recovered billions of dollars for clients in California and throughout the nation. Its team of attorneys litigates complex personal injury cases—such as cases involving motor vehicle accidents, insurance bad faith, sexual abuse, catastrophic injuries, and more—exclusively working on the side of the plaintiffs. To learn more about the premier firm and its award-winning trial lawyers, visit gbw.law today.

