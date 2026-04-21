5® GUM UNVEILS 5 GUM EVOLUTION, A NEW FLAVOR-CHANGING INNOVATION DESIGNED TO STIMULATE YOUR SENSES

Experience the first 5 gum that transforms from a tangy sour kick to layers of juicy, sweet berry flavor as you chew.

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5 ® gum is introducing its latest innovation, 5 gum EVOLUTION, the first offering from the brand that delivers a full-on sensory journey, transforming from a tangy sour kick into waves of juicy, layered berry notes – all in one stick of gum.

gum is introducing its latest innovation, 5 gum EVOLUTION, the first offering from the brand that delivers a full-on sensory journey, transforming from a tangy sour kick into waves of juicy, layered berry notes – all in one stick of gum. Crafted for thrill-seekers, each chew reveals a new burst of flavor, shifting and unfolding through a dynamic blend of berry variations to keep your senses stimulated.

5 gum EVOLUTION is available now in 15-stick packs at retailers nationwide.

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5® gum continues its mission to 'Stimulate Your Senses' with the launch of its most dynamic flavor experience yet: 5 gum EVOLUTION. As the first flavor-changing offering from the brand, designed to engage all five senses, each chew unlocks a full-on sensory journey, starting with a tangy sour kick that gradually transforms into juicy, layered berry notes – all in one stick of gum.

5® gum EVOLUTION is the first flavor-changing gum from the brand that ‘Stimulates Your Senses.’

The experience begins with a tangy sourness. First bright and punchy, the flavor then deepens, growing sweeter and more layered as each chew reveals a new burst of berry variations. This evolving flavor keeps your senses stimulated, demonstrating how the best experiences often come with a shocking and delightful twist.

"5 gum EVOLUTION isn't just another flavor; it's a sensory ride designed for thrill-seekers drawn to the unexpected," said Maria Urista, Marketing Vice President, Mars Snacking North America. "From day one, 5 gum has been on a mission to 'Stimulate Your Senses' and EVOLUTION takes that even further – bringing a bold, flavor-changing experience to life that keeps all five senses engaged and delivers a truly dynamic chew."

Building on a legacy of pushing boundaries and delivering bold, sensory-driven experiences, 5 gum continues to raise the bar for what gum can be. With its flavor-changing experience, 5 gum EVOLUTION introduces a new dimension to the portfolio, where flavor, texture, aroma, and sensation come together, marking a new chapter in flavor exploration and reinforcing the brand's position as a category disruptor.

Experience the transformation for yourself. Find the new 5 gum EVOLUTION innovation in 15-stick packages, available now at retailers nationwide. Pricing varies by retailer. To keep up with the latest, follow 5 gum on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:



Erin DeAngelo

Nirmala Singh Mars Wrigley

Weber Shandwick [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated