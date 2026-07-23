Mars Celebrates Evolution of Halloween with Annual Trends Report and Seasonal Treats

In fact, 57% of U.S. adults say Halloween is no longer one day, but a full season. Further, two-thirds of Americans wish they could purchase their favorite Halloween candy year-round, with that number climbing to 76% among Gen Z. Their enthusiasm for the season is fueling the rise of Summerween, a trend nearly 60% of Gen Z is either aware of or has participated in.

"Culture, not the calendar, is defining the seasons and our strategy. This year's annual trends report shows that Halloween is becoming America's longest retail season, marked by Summerween gatherings, early decorating and themed snacking," said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and Chief Customer Officer at Mars Snacking North America. "The momentum behind earlier Halloween celebrations is building, and Mars is helping everyone get in the spirit by ensuring our seasonal candy icons and innovations are available to meet the moment."

Candy as Currency for Connection

The candy bowl has evolved from a simple Halloween tradition into a powerful social currency. The "Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends" report reveals consumers see their candy offerings as reflections of their hosting reputations and tools for forging community ties: 75% of U.S. adults agree that a shared candy bowl builds community, and 71% believe the candy they hand out says something about them.

To claim the title of "best house on the block," shoppers are curating their bowls with trusted favorites and new treats. Mars is helping consumers elevate their candy bowl assortments with new TWIX® Skulls, SNICKERS® Pumpkins Fun Size and SKITTLES® POP'D Creepy Crunch, along with returning classics like SNICKERS® Ghoulish Green and M&M'S® Halloween Blend—M&M'S® notably ranked as the #1 Halloween candy brand among those surveyed. All these treats are hitting shelves nationwide now, meeting demand from consumers looking to celebrate Summerween.

Social Media Rewrites the Halloween Shopping List

The modern path to purchase seamlessly blends digital discovery with physical retail. For younger generations, candy discovery is heavily digital. Most of Gen Z (53%) spots trends on TikTok, followed by YouTube (49%) and Instagram (48%). However, the final transaction still overwhelmingly happens in real life. Taking their digital shopping lists to the physical shelf, 43% of Gen Z shops for Halloween treats at large-format retailers and 41% at grocery stores. This dynamic underscores that, while inspiration is increasingly virtual, tangible shopping experiences remain strong.

Consumers Crave Bold, Multi-Sensory Experiences

As 3 in 4 U.S. adults view eating candy as an essential daily pleasure, shoppers are seeking out complex, multi-sensory experiences, driven by the desire for novelty. Of those surveyed, 71% want texture in their treats, while nearly 60% are looking for "extreme" flavors. Mars is answering this call with new items like the crisp, airy SKITTLES® POP'D Creepy Crunch and on-trend seasonal flavors like M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie.

And while chocolate is still the reigning favorite across the U.S., the report uncovered fun regional preferences for the season. For example, the West has the strongest preference for Halloween-themed treats (48%), while the South is all about gummies (46%).

With the release of its annual Halloween trends report and seasonal lineup, Mars remains committed to delivering seasonal excitement, high-quality treats and meaningful insights for every treating moment. Read the full 2026 "Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends" report here.

Morning Consult Survey Methodology

These are some findings from an online, device agnostic Morning Consult survey, conducted on behalf of Mars, Incorporated, among n=3,001 adults in the U.S., age 18 and up, who indicate plans to celebrate Halloween. The survey was conducted online, in English, between June 1 and June 5, 2026. Data is weighted to approximate a target sample of U.S. adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of 2%.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACT: Hannah Messinger

[email protected]

(445) 444-6970

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated