Featuring three iconic Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces – Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo and Asian Zing® – the lineup delivers bold, sports-bar-inspired wings flavors in every stack

KEY POINTS

Pringles ® and Buffalo Wild Wings – the largest sports bar brand in the United States – have teamed up to make snacking bigger, bolder, and more flavorful than ever.

and Buffalo Wild Wings – the largest sports bar brand in the United States – have teamed up to make snacking bigger, bolder, and more flavorful than ever. The new roster features three flavors inspired by fan-favorite Buffalo Wild Wings sauces: Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo and Asian Zing ® .

. Kick off game day right and find the Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings flavored crisps at select retailers starting in July, expanding nationwide in September.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for football season, two game day favorites are joining forces. Pringles® and Buffalo Wild Wings® are bringing the unmistakable taste of three legendary wing sauces to their stackable crisps for the first time ever, giving fans a bold new way to enjoy their favorite wing flavors whether they're tailgating, watching from home or snacking on the go.

Pringles® and Buffalo Wild Wings® Team up to Turn Fan-Favorite Wing Sauces into an all-new Stackable Crisps Collection

Marking Pringles' first flavor collab with a national restaurant brand in more than five years, this highly anticipated partnership transforms three fan-favorite B-Dubs® sauces into the ultimate stackable, snackable crisps.

"When two brands that are synonymous with game day and flavor come together, fans expect something big," said Mauricio Jenkins, Salty Snacks Brand & Content Lead, Mars Snacking North America. "We've taken the unmistakable flavors people love from Buffalo Wild Wings and packed them into our iconic stackable crisps, creating a lineup that's made for every kickoff, watch party and tailgate."

The new Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings lineup delivers a flavor roster with a range of heat levels to satisfy every fan:

NEW Pringles ® x Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic: The MVP of savory snacking, featuring a tangy citrus note followed by aged parmesan, roasted garlic, Italian herbs and a hint of red spice.

The MVP of savory snacking, featuring a tangy citrus note followed by aged parmesan, roasted garlic, Italian herbs and a hint of red spice. NEW Pringles ® x Buffalo Wild Wings Medium Buffalo: A game day classic that delivers tangy Buffalo flavor with cayenne heat and a smooth buttery finish.

A game day classic that delivers tangy Buffalo flavor with cayenne heat and a smooth buttery finish. NEW Pringles® x Buffalo Wild Wings Asian Zing®: Bringing a blitz of sweet heat with notes of tanginess from rice vinegar, followed by heat from chili peppers and balanced with a hint of soy sauce and ginger.

"We're excited to partner with Pringles to bring Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to snack lovers in a whole new way," said Tristan Meline, Brand President, Buffalo Wild Wings. "From game day to every day, these crisps capture the bold taste fans know and love from B-Dubs. It's a fun way to introduce new consumers to the brand and invite them to experience our legendary flavors firsthand."

Fans can stock up on all three Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings crisps and bring sports-bar-inspired snack flavors to every game day gathering starting this July at select retailers, expanding nationwide in September, for a suggested retail price of $2.69 per can. Visit Pringles.com to find the flavors at a store near you and follow @Pringles and @BWWings on your favorite social media platforms for more information and to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States, with more than 1,400 restaurants in nine global markets and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated