5 Healthy Towns Foundation Hires Their Second-Ever Chief Executive Officer

CHELSEA, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) has announced that Stephen Petty will be its second-ever Chief Executive Officer.

Founding CEO, Amy Heydlauff, will retire in July 2021 after more than a decade leading the innovative, community-wellness foundation.

5HF serves the Michigan school districts of Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge with a mission to cultivate personal and community wellness. The foundation oversees three wellness centers, supports five wellness coalitions with 90+ members, and collaborates closely with One Big Thing partners. One Big Thing is an effort to strengthen connection, engagement, optimism, and resilience in the region.

Steve lives in Dexter with his wife and two children and brings to 5HF a wealth of experience managing health and wellness programs.

He earned his BA (Hons) at the University of Manchester, England and holds certificates from Northwestern University and the University of Virginia. For the past 15 years, he's worked at the Ann Arbor YMCA, most recently as Vice President of Healthy Living & Social Responsibility. Along with overseeing programming and facilities, he's also provided leadership on advancing numerous health intervention programs.

"Steve's experience at the YMCA and his natural skills as a leader make him an excellent CEO choice to balance internal management responsibilities with the external visibility that is vital to achieving the strategic goals of 5 Healthy Towns," said Patrick Conlin, current Chair of the 5HF Board of Directors.

5HF coalition member, Ruth Vanbogelen, said she's, "especially excited about his work with youth programs and developing youth leaders — a natural fit for 5HF."

The foundation partnered with Michigan-based firm HR Collaborative to lead the nationwide search for its next executive leader. A seven-member selection committee composed of board members, 5HF staff, and community representatives selected Steve from a number of highly qualified candidates.

About 5 Healthy Towns Foundation:

5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) is a private foundation governed by a volunteer board of directors that serves the Michigan school districts of Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. The mission of 5HF is to cultivate improvements in personal and community wellness by encouraging people in its five healthy towns to eat better, move more, avoid unhealthy substances, and connect with others in healthy ways.

For more information on 5HF, visit 5healthytowns.org, email [email protected], or call their office at (734) 433-4599.

