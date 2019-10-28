5 Holiday Gifts People Actually Want: Boska Holland Unveils the Cheesiest Gift Guide Ever

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The gratest and Cheesiest Gift Guide from Boska Holland, the cheese and choco wares company known for the highest quality food tools and respectfully rebellious attitude, is a cut above the rest when it comes to gift giving. Hard to shop for in-laws, bosses, friends and beaus will be delighted as they open their gift and say "WOW! Why don't I own that already?" With over 3,000 wares to choose from, Boska Holland has selected the cheesiest items for Holiday 2019 in a range of prices that will spread the holiday cheer!

Boska Holland Cheesiest Gift Guide: (starting top left) Cheese Baker with Spreading Knives Copenhagen, Cheese Knives Set Mini Copenhagen, Choco Fondue Marie, Monaco+ Black with Leather Sleeve, Raclette Quattro Concrete.

Cheese Baker – Keep your favorite Camembert cheese molten in this stylish oven dish with matching lid. Perfect for fondue, stews, and other delicacies. The tea light keeps the cheese molten and warm creating hours of enjoyment! Use it as a handy dish for storage and keep food odors contained. ($24.99) Pair with our Spreading Knives Set Copenhagen which are perfect for spreading melted cheese from the Cheese Baker. ($14.99)

Cheese Knives Set Mini Copenhagen - These four mini knives are lightweight yet durable, and can tackle all of your favorite hard, soft, and spreadable cheeses. The set consists of four stainless-steel knives that are backed by Boska's 10-year guarantee and are dishwasher safe. ($24.99)

Choco Fondue Marie – The Choco Fondue Marie has a bain-marie (double boiler), a method that keeps the melted chocolate at an optimal temperature of 40 °C (104 °F). A layer of water between the two fondue pans ensures that the heat from the tea light is evenly distributed. This special technique keeps the chocolate from burning, becoming gritty or bitter - a common pitfall of normal fondue sets. ($39.99)

Monaco+ Bold in Black - This complete set of knives provides users with optimum tools for all cheese consistencies, from a creamy Brie to a hard Parmigiano Reggiano. The quilted pattern ensures a non-stick surface and smooth slicing experience. Both the knives and cheese slicer have won the European Red Dot Design Award. Packaged in a genuine leather sleeve and gift box. ($89.99)

Raclette Quattro Concrete Base – This Red Dot Design Award winner is suitable for a quarter wheel of Raclette cheese. The white ceramic cap directs the heat from the heat lamp onto the cheese and the concrete base ensures stability. While operating the raclette, the center of the cheese remains hard. You just scrape off the top layer of the cheese over your favorite foods! ($199.00)

About Boska Holland

Boska Holland is an innovative and authentic family-owned company founded in 1896. Boska Cheesewares™ and Chocowares (cheese and chocolate tools) and accessories are high quality, timeless in design, affordable, smart and fun to use. Over four generations, the company has evolved from blacksmith, ironware retailer, and hardware manufacturer to the current company with five international offices, and products available in 90 countries. Visit Boska: www.usa.boska.com.

