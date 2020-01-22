5 Hot Tub Tips for Getting the Most Out of Soaking Season

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 7 million hot tubs in the U.S., according to a study by Pool and Spa Marketing, and whether people are enjoying them apres ski at a resort, at a vacation cabin or in their own backyards, now is prime time for hot tub users.

The benefits of hot tub use are well known – reduced stress, pain relief, better sleep and lower blood pressure among them – but those upsides can be overshadowed by fears of germs, chemical skin irritation and disease.

Leslie's Pool Supplies, the world leader in residential and commercial pool and spa supplies, says users can enjoy all the pluses (and none of the downsides) with just five simple tips:

Test often: The heat of the tub, the aeration and the relatively small amount of water means water quality changes quickly. Hot tub water should be checked a minimum of twice a week. Ask the experts: Leslie's will professionally analyze hot tub or pool water samples for free at any of its 950+ locations. Leslie's experts can also provide solutions for getting tubs healthy and sanitized. Consider the chemicals: Chlorine is often the go-to for keeping outdoor pool or hot tub water clean, clear and sanitized, but for indoor or covered hot tubs, bromine is actually a better choice for maintaining healthy water as it stands up to the heat better. Plan ahead: For peace of mind and to be sure the hot tub at your ski lodge or vacation rental is up to par, pack Leslie's 5-Way Test Strips to check the water before you get in. Dial up the benefits: Add aromatherapy scents and hydrotherapy treatments specially created for hot tubs to elevate your hot tub experience and deliver many benefits, from greater relaxation to softening and moisturizing skin to infusing water with therapeutic vitamins, minerals and extracts.

"Hot tubs have so many proven health and wellness benefits, but it can be hard to relax and enjoy them if you're not absolutely certain about the cleanliness of the water," said Leslie's President and CEO Steve Ortega. "As the world's largest pool and hot tub supply and service company, Leslie's is the expert to help you confidently step into a hot tub at home or away so you can fully relax."

For more information about hot tub maintenance and supplies, go to www.lesliespool.com.

About Leslie's Poolmart

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Poolmart Inc. is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, water additives, pool toys and floats. Leslie's owns and operates more than 925 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance and free in-store labor on repairs. The company is committed to pool and water safety and gives a portion of its sales of pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is a proud sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, City of Hope and Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as local charities and YMCAs. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

