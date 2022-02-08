"5-Hours of Crafts" Scores a Livestream Return During the Big Game

5-Minute Crafts is the only brand that is consistently ranked among the world's Top-10 YouTube channels, with more than 75 million subscribers, and Top-10 Facebook pages with over 116 million followers. 5-Minute Crafts , with a devoted fan following that also spans across Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok, is known for its positive, clever, sometimes quirky content – making "5-Hours of Crafts" a perfect alternative to the biggest football game of the year.

Last year's success played a major role in the decision to return "5-Hours of Crafts." According to Facebook Data , the content amassed 5.4 million views in 2021, on Facebook alone. These engagement statistics showcase the popularity of the brand's 2021 counterprogramming:

On Facebook alone, 2.4M live views were pulled in and over 3M additional views were recorded on the VOD views totaling over 5.4M total views

live views were pulled in and over additional views were recorded on the VOD views totaling over total views Combined live and VOD viewers had more than four times more reactions, nine times more comments and one and a half times more one-minute views than other 5-Minute Crafts videos.

videos. An additional 1.5M unique viewers tuned in on YouTube to watch the craft focused event.

"In 2021, a last-minute clever idea turned into multi-million views and engagements thanks to the global appeal of 5-Minute Crafts on platforms like YouTube and Facebook," said Michael Boccacino, TheSoul Publishing's Director of Content Partnerships. "We're excited to revive '5-Hours of Crafts' and broaden its reach via new platforms where we've rapidly built new audiences like TikTok. We encourage anyone looking for some fun counter-programming to check it out for themselves!"

TheSoul Publishing is excited to share this special streaming event with fans on February 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. EST. To watch, viewers can tune into "5-Hours of Crafts" on the 5-Minute Crafts YouTube channel or the brand's Facebook or TikTok pages.

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is an award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience.

One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than one billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its globally based creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 19 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Slick Slime Sam and Polar.

Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and the only brand to consistently rank among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels and among the Top-10 of all Facebook pages.

Current initiatives include expansion across additional social media, music, podcast and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Drum Award win (Best Use of Pinterest), a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, a 2020 Streamy Award nomination (Best Brand Engagement), a pair of 2021 Shorty Award nominations (Best YouTube presence, Best Community Engagement), a 2021 Drum Award nomination (Video Team of the Year) and a Media Excellence Award win (Excellence in Original Content).

For further information about TheSoul Publishing visit the website .

