5 industry trailblazers honored for transformational leadership in 2024 Hall of Fame

ASU's W. P. Carey School recognizes visionary alumni driving innovation across finance, corporate banking, real estate, human resources, and food entrepreneurship.

TEMPE, Ariz. , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five distinguished alumni will be inducted into Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame, joining an exclusive group of leaders who have made lasting contributions to their industries and communities. This year's honorees represent a wide array of sectors, including finance, corporate banking, real estate, human resources, and food entrepreneurship, reflecting the global influence of W. P. Carey graduates. The inductees are: Barton Faber (BS Finance '69), Nancy Shevell McCartney (BS Transportation '81), Rhonda Turner Buseman (BS Management '95), Timothy Huang (MBA '01), and Denise Woodard (MBA '10).

The school will also introduce the Bill Carey Award at this year's ceremony, honoring the legacy of William Polk Carey, the namesake of the W. P. Carey School of Business. The award recognizes successful non-alums who have positively impacted the W. P. Carey School and the communities it serves. The inaugural recipient is John Graham, chairman and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the W. P. Carey School, ASU, and the Phoenix metro community.

The induction ceremony, which will be held at McCord Hall Plaza on Nov. 21, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of these business pioneers.

"It is an honor to recognize these exceptional leaders and innovators," said Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "Our inductees represent the best of what our alumni can accomplish across diverse fields, contributing to their professions, their communities, and the W. P. Carey School of Business. These achievements continue to inspire our current students and demonstrate the enduring influence of a W. P. Carey education. This year, we are also proud to introduce the inaugural Bill Carey Award, which allows us to recognize an exceptional non-alum."

The 2024 W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Barton Faber (BS Finance '69)

Partner, Atrium Capital

Barton Faber is a seasoned finance executive with a career that includes leadership roles as chairman and CEO of Metromail Corporation and president and CEO of Document Sciences Corporation. Currently a partner at Atrium Capital, Faber also serves on the advisory board of Grayhawk Capital and the board of Bluetail Inc. His contributions to financial literacy programs for Arizona high school students underscore his commitment to education.

Nancy Shevell McCartney (BS Transportation '81)

Principal, AMZ Management

Nancy Shevell McCartney has played a prominent role in the transportation and real estate industries for more than three decades. As a principal of AMZ Management, she focuses on distribution and logistics properties. Previously, McCartney was vice president of The Shevell Group of Companies and held leadership roles in New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Her philanthropic efforts include work with the Kaplan House and the Helen Bamber Foundation.

Rhonda Turner Buseman (BS Management '95)

Chief Human Resources Officer, Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Turner Buseman has held key leadership roles in HR and business units across multiple sectors. As the senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Benchmark Electronics, she has led a cultural transformation at the 12,000-employee global manufacturing company. Turner Buseman also serves on the executive board of the Fresh Start Women Foundation and chairs the 50/50 Women on Boards Phoenix Chapter, advocating for gender balance on corporate boards.

Timothy Huang (MBA '01)

Head of Corporate Banking, Greater China, JPMorgan Chase

Timothy Huang leads JPMorgan Chase's corporate banking strategy in Greater China, overseeing operations in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. With a 20-year career in banking, including senior roles at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Honeywell, Huang has expertise in equity investment, corporate banking strategy, governance, and client management. His leadership has had a significant impact on the financial industry in China and beyond.

Young Alumni Inductee: Denise Woodard (MBA '10)

Founder and CEO, Partake Foods

Denise Woodard is the visionary behind Partake Foods, a company inspired by her daughter's experience with food allergies. Launched in 2017, Partake's products are now available in more than 17,000 retailers. Woodard made history as the first Black woman to publicly raise more than $1 million for a consumer package goods food startup. Her leadership has earned the backing of prominent investors, including Rihanna and Marcy Venture Partners.

Bill Carey Award: John Graham

Chairman and CEO, Sunbelt Holdings

John Graham joined Sunbelt Holdings in 1982, became president in 1990, and assumed the role of chairman and CEO in 2019. His asset management, development, and real estate investment background provides a solid foundation of knowledge and experience in the real estate field. Under his direction, Sunbelt has become a dominant force in community affairs and real estate activities. His prior experience included The Koll Company in asset management and development from 1980-1982 and Coldwell Banker in asset management and sales from 1978-1980. FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks, appointed him to its board of directors in August 2020.

Register for the W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame event here.

For a full list of past W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame honorees, visit wpcarey.asu.edu/hall-of-fame.

Join us at ASU's Homecoming Block Party!

The celebration continues at ASU's Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, Nov. 23, where Hall of Fame inductees and guests can enjoy food, prizes, and Sun Devil spirit before the big game. No reservations are required. We hope to see you there!

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the highest-ranked business schools in the United States. Renowned for its research productivity and distinguished faculty, the school is home to students from more than 100 countries and alums in over 160 countries worldwide. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu for more information.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University