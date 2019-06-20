5 Key Trends to Watch in STM Publishing - New White Paper from Simba Information

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simba Information has released a new white paper that describes the changes affecting the global scientific, technical and medical (STM) publishing market.

5 Key Trends to Watch in STM Publishing explains how STM publishing continues to shift in tandem with the rise of the open access movement, the impact of mobile technology, and the changing demand for journals, books and digital content. This quick-to-read white paper offers clear insights into a complex market environment in the midst of significant transition.

Download the complimentary white paper today: https://www.simbainformation.com/Content/White-Paper-5-Key-Trends-to-Watch-in-STM-Publishing

As a leading authority for market intelligence, Simba Information closely tracks the STM publishing market and produces a large collection of reports on different aspects of the industry. The research presented in the STM publishing white paper draws on the following reports by Simba Information:

