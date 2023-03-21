5 Leader Organizations Join Level D&I Diversity Conference, May 4 in Dublin, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverMyMeds, Slalom, Rev1 Ventures, Worthington Industries, and OCLC have signed on as flagship sponsors for the 2023 LevelUp conference. Convened by Level D&I Solutions, the conference will assemble a diverse group of experts and thought leaders for sessions focused on best practices in business and innovation.

Some of the biggest names in the Columbus business circle are joining with Level D&I Solutions as sponsors of LevelUp, the largest diversity, equity, and inclusion conference in Central Ohio. The event is taking place on May 4 at the OCLC Conference Center in Dublin, Ohio.

LevelUp will feature a series of exceptional speakers, including Claire Coder, CEO and Founder of Aunt Flow, which recently raised $8.5 million in Series A funding, and Dr. Frederic Bertley, CEO and President of COSI, named America's Best Museum from 2020 to 2022. During the conference, industry professionals, academics, and students will engage with more than 200 other attendees around the timely topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"The event will highlight the latest insights, products, and services related to diversity," said Chelsea Akers, president of Level D&I Solutions. "It's an exciting opportunity to engage and network with industry leaders, generate new business leads, and increase brand exposure and reputation while supporting the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices."

The conference will include breakout sessions for personal and professional development and will feature tangible takeaways tied to achievable actions. Those sessions will be led by speakers from some of the largest and most influential organizations in the region, including Cardinal Health, JP Morgan Chase, Nationwide Insurance, and ServiceNow.

The inspiring lineup of distinguished speakers and carefully selected session topics will educate, inspire, and empower attendees to find agency and confidence in their lives and workplaces.

For more information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].

About Level D&I Solutions

Level D&I Solutions is a minority- and woman-owned small business located in Columbus, Ohio. They are a pioneer in the staffing industry, creating new pathways for historically underrepresented individuals to find fulfillment in their careers, and providing more diverse and representative pipelines for aligned organizations across the country.

SOURCE Level D&I Solutions