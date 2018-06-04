5 Leters DOO Facility Scales With Heliospectra Lighting Solutions

Macedonia Cannabis Operation Continues to Build Out With Second Order of LED Grow Lights for Cultivation

Heliospectra

05:14 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO , June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a second order from 5 Leters DOO for additional E60 series LED grow lights as the company scales medicinal cannabis cultivation in Resen, Macedonia. The order value is SEK 1.5 million (USD $184,560).

The Heliospectra E60 series with C-plate features a far-red wavelength and optimized broad spectra designed to accelerate harvest in flowering plants. Heliospectra's LED technology has been developed with leading commercial food and cannabis growers to ensure businesses achieve consistent year-round production cycles and superior crop quality.  

The order will be delivered and visible in the accounts in Q2 2018. 

Investor Relations:
Ali Ahmadian
CEO of Heliospectra 
+46-(0)72-203-6344
ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

http://www.heliospectra.com

