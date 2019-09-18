5 National Preparedness Month Tips for Roanoke Homeowners

"Several areas of Virginia saw more than 80 inches of precipitation in 2018. Due to Roanoke's location, it is likely that we will see an excess of rain during the remaining hurricane season this year," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Electrical storms are another significant threat to homeowners. A single storm could cost thousands of dollars in appliance damage."

Puzio shares his team's recommended steps for homeowners to protect their homes:

Invest in a whole-home surge protector: A whole-home surge protector will protect the home at the entry point. This will protect appliances in the home by limiting voltage spikes from storms by blocking its electrical current or shorting it out into the ground. It also eliminates the needs for multiple power strip-style surge protectors throughout the home. Seal your foundation: As foundations settle, concrete tends to develop stress cracks. These cracks will leak water from heavy rainstorms into the basement or crawlspace. Avoid this potential damage by sealing the cracks with high quality waterproofing seal. Get a sump pump: In addition to sealing cracks in the foundation, install a sump pump and pit if the basement doesn't already have one. This will assist in removing water in the occurrence of a flash flood or excessive rainfall. It will continuously pump flood water out of the basement and away from personal property, protecting homeowners from costly water damage and loss of irreplaceable items of sentiment. Clear your gutters: As easy as this sounds, keeping gutters free of debris is paramount to protecting a home's foundation from heavy rains. Blockages, usually caused by leaves, sticks and bird nests, will cause rainfall to pour over the sides of the gutters rather than into the downspouts, eroding soil and damaging foundations. It is essential to make sure downspouts are leading water away from the foundation; consider getting extensions to guide the water further away from the home. Check your insurance: Homeowners insurance often does not cover flood or water damage caused by weather. Assuming a policy includes flood insurance is a common mistake and can result in devastating losses in the event of a flood. However, flood insurance can be acquired through a federal program that accepts everybody who wants coverage.

For more information on preparing your home for extreme weather or to schedule a service, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

