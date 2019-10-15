5 out of 5 for 5: Tufts Health Plan Medicare Plans earn highest rating possible from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a fifth year in a row

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Tufts Health Plan has earned 5 out of 5 Stars for its Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of its annual Star ratings for 2020. Tufts Health Plan is the only local plan to receive the rating this year, and one of only a few plans in the country to receive the rating for five years in a row. Tufts Health Plan has 103,000 members in its HMO and Senior Care Options plans.

"This rating is a tangible demonstration to our members that we are committed to delivering the highest levels of service to help them live better, healthier lives," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "We're very proud to be recognized by CMS as the preeminent Medicare Advantage plan in the state for continuing to showcase the highest standards of quality care and performance."

CMS rated 401 Medicare Advantage plans this year. CMS calculates Star ratings from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best) based on quality and performance for Medicare health and drug plans to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare plans. Ratings are given for quality measures across several categories including keeping members healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service and pharmacy services. The rating puts Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans among the top five percent of plans nationally.

"Collaboration among many, and an unwavering commitment to quality are at the heart of earning a 5 Star rating. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our employees as well as our provider community for the tremendous work that's done every day to ensure quality for our members," said Patty Blake, president of senior products at Tufts Health Plan. "One of the great benefits of receiving 5 Stars is that we're able to enroll eligible members year-round, so seniors can switch to Tufts Health Plan if their needs change."

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.*** Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo .

* NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020; Tufts Health Plan's HMO/POS plan in Massachusetts and Rhode Island rated a 5 out of 5; Tufts Health Plan's PPO plan in Massachusetts rated a 5 out of 5.

**NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

***Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.***

Tufts Health Plan Medicare Preferred is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO depends on contract renewal. The Senior Care Options plan is available to those 65 and older who have MassHealth Standard (Medicaid).

Tufts Health Plan complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex

ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-800-701-9000 (TTY: 1-800-208-9562) (TTY: 711).

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-701-9000 (TTY: 1-800-208-9562) (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para 1-800-701-9000 (TTY: 1-800-208-9562) (TTY: 711).

Contact: Kathleen Makela

kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com

857-304-8293

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

