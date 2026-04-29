5 Overlooked Tax Deductions That Can Reduce Your Tax Bill

Small details in the tax code can create meaningful savings according to Sarah Rosas.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, millions of Americans miss deductions that could reduce their taxable income. While major deductions such as mortgage interest receive significant attention, several lesser-known opportunities often go unnoticed.

Understanding these deductions can make a measurable difference in annual tax savings and long-term retirement planning.

Tax Deductions

Student loan interest deduction

Taxpayers who repay student loans may deduct up to $2,500 of interest each year if they meet income requirements. Even if another person helps make the payments, the IRS may still treat the payment as if the borrower paid it directly, allowing the borrower to claim the deduction.

Home office deduction

Individuals who use a portion of their home exclusively for business may deduct a percentage of housing expenses such as utilities, insurance, and maintenance. This deduction applies to qualified self-employed workers who maintain a dedicated workspace.

Educator expense deduction

Teachers and certain school professionals can deduct up to $300 in unreimbursed classroom expenses for supplies, books, and equipment used with students.

Out-of-pocket charitable expenses

Taxpayers who volunteer often overlook small costs tied to their service. Expenses such as supplies purchased for a charity or mileage driven for volunteer work may qualify as deductible charitable contributions.

Medical expenses above IRS thresholds

When medical expenses exceed a certain percentage of income, taxpayers who itemize may deduct qualifying healthcare costs such as prescriptions, treatments, and certain long-term care expenses.

These deductions highlight how detailed tax planning plays an important role in financial success.

"Taxes are one of the largest expenses people face over a lifetime," said Sarah Rosas, President of Precise Financial Solutions. "Strategic planning helps individuals identify deductions and structure their finances in ways that support long-term retirement goals."

Rosas works with individuals and families to integrate tax planning into broader retirement strategies. By aligning tax efficiency with investment and income planning, clients can retain more of what they earn and strengthen their financial position for retirement.

Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Precise Financial Solutions. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser. Precise Financial Solutions and Kinetic Investment Management are two separate entities.

Precise Financial Solutions does not offer Tax or Legal Advice.

Media Contact

Sal Velazquez

(941) 203-6538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sarah Rosas