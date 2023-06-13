5 Pew-Stewart Scholars Selected to Advance Cutting-Edge Cancer Research

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust announced today the 2023 class of the Pew-Stewart Scholars Program for Cancer Research.

These early-career scientists will receive four-year grants to explore new horizons in cancer development, diagnosis, and treatment. This class marks the 10th year the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust has partnered with Pew to build a legacy of innovative cancer research.

"Cancer is one of the most pressing challenges facing biomedical researchers today," said Susan K. Urahn, Pew's president and CEO. "Pew is proud to support such a promising cohort of scientists, and we look forward to seeing where their research pursuits lead."

Members of the 2023 class will explore critical issues in cancer research, including studying the development of pediatric cancers, discovering new avenues for treating epithelial ovarian cancer, and pioneering chemistry to make cancer therapies more exact and effective.

"This year marks an important milestone as we celebrate the 10th class of Pew-Stewart scholars," said Peter Howley, M.D., chair of the Pew-Stewart national advisory committee. "I am pleased to welcome such an exceptional group of scientists into our community, whose research will inform new discoveries in our quest to better understand and treat cancer."

The 2023 Pew-Stewart Scholars for Cancer Research are:

Liron Bar-Peled, Ph.D.

Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Bar-Peled will improve how proteins are targeted in treating epithelial ovarian cancer.

Luisa Escobar-Hoyos, M.Sc., Ph.D.

Yale University

Dr. Escobar-Hoyos will explore the molecular processes that cause patients to become resistant to cancer immunotherapies.

Gerta Hoxhaj, Ph.D.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Hoxhaj will explore a link between cellular metabolism and metastatic disease.

Elvin Wagenblast, Ph.D.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Dr. Wagenblast will investigate why specific cancer-driving mutations occur in pediatric leukemia prior to birth compared to different mutations seen in adult leukemia.

Ziyang Zhang, Ph.D.

University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Zhang will produce new chemical tools that help develop more effective and less toxic therapies targeting difficult-to-treat cancer mutations.

