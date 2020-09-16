5 reasons to not miss DTC2020 this October

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Digital Transformation Congress virtual event is set to dominate the digital transformation conversation in South Africa this October. Over 200 local and international industry leaders and senior executives will convene on the 07-08 October 2020, for two days of top-level content, case studies, industry tracks and plenty of networking opportunities.



Here's 5 reasons why you should join them:



1. You'll be in good company – DTC 2020 offers a superior virtual networking experience with the biggest names in the African technology arena. Meet and engage with top of the line speakers, exhibitors, and delegates from organisations such as Transnet, Accenture, Transunion, National Lotteries commission, Momentum, ABSA

2. New business - This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile virtual event featuring discussions on the advantages of digital transformation for hundreds of business leaders. You are guaranteed to find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.



3. New process - Discover how to ensure digital innovation becomes a key process within your organisation as part of your transformation in order to achieve a competitive advantage.



4. Beat challenges - Address the challenges specific to your industry with our industry specific tracks and discussion streams.



5. Real-world approach - Hear real transformation stories from local and international operators, solution providers, senior government functionaries, CxOs and IT leaders for a cross-industry perspective to overcoming digital disruption.



Under the theme "COVID-19 and the Digital Transformation Imperative", the agenda for Digital Transformation Congress will cover a number of technology trends including AI, IoT, blockchain, IT security, 5G, robotics, and how they will impact business operations today.



Who should attend DTC 2020?

Digital Transformation Congress 2020 is the key meeting place for IT and business executives in Africa. The virtual conference will attract senior decision-makers, local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy.



How to participate at DTC 2020:



Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.



Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.



