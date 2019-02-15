5 Reasons to Not Miss #IOTFA2019 This Year

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Forum Africa, scheduled for 26 & 27 March 2019 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg South Africa, will be bigger and better than ever before. Returning for the third year, IOTFA will assemble the finest selection of over 400 leading IoT experts, business leaders and solution providers for two days of insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, industry focused break-away sessions, and plenty of networking.

With "Driving performance, growth and profitability with the power of IoT" as the running theme for the show, #IOTFA19 will take an in-depth look at how public and private sector organisations can harness true business value from IoT. The event is also set to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders and experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.

Here are 5 reasons to attend:

1. You'll be in good company

– IOTFA 2019 offers a superior networking experience with the biggest names in the global technology arena. Meet and engage with top of the line speakers, exhibitors, and delegates from organisations such

SAP, SqwidNet, Orange Business Services, Internet Solutions, Nissan, First National Bank, Transnet, TransUnion

as well as Senior Advisor of European Union Affairs in the Helsinki-Uusimaa Region, Johanna Juselius.

2. Do business - Your prospects will be here. Connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers and peers.

3. In-depth sessions - Learn about the power of IoT to infuse efficiency into your organisation's processes & operations with sessions that will help you make sense of key industry trends.

4. Gain inspiration from top-notch speakers – Leading minds in IoT, Ai, and the 4th industrial revolution will help you expand your ideas of what's possible with data

5. Monetize - Hear from successful companies that have implemented revenue producing IoT solutions.

#IOTFA2019 will cover exciting topics such as:

The Future of IoT – Predictions for a Connected World

Selecting the Right Platform for your IoT Project

Transforming Rural Africa with the Power of IoT

Smart City Ecosystems and Sustainability

Future of IoT Simulation: Internet of Virtual Things

Assessing the Role of Smart Devices as a Critical Entry Point to the IoT Ecosystem

IoT in Public Transportation

Looking at The New World of Connectivity: 5G and the Internet of Things

Click here to view agenda

Confirmed speakers include:

Phathizwe Malinga, MD Sqwidnet

Roger Hislop , Executive Head: IOT at Internet Solutions

, Executive Head: IOT at Internet Solutions Toros Esim Emre , Head of Digital Retail and Regional Director of Digital Strategy at Orange Business Services for the Middle East and African market.

, Head of Digital Retail and Regional Director of Digital Strategy at Orange Business Services for the and African market. Johanna Juselius , Senior Advisor, EU Affairs, Helsinki-Uusimaa Region

, Senior Advisor, EU Affairs, Helsinki-Uusimaa Region Kabelo Rabotho, Marketing Director, Nissan South Africa

Abdul Baba , Head of IT Operations at www.kwese.com

, Head of IT Operations at www.kwese.com Dr Mark Nasila , Chief Analytics Officer: Consumer Banking & Chief Risk Office at FNB

, Chief Analytics Officer: Consumer Banking & Chief Risk Office at FNB Kyle Parker , CEO of MITAS, Pagemark Africa and COO of Informed Decisions

, CEO of MITAS, Pagemark Africa and COO of Informed Decisions Dr Towela Nyerinda Jere, Principal Programme Officer, Nepad Agency

Sindisiwe Nhlapho Dlamini Moloi, CIO at Transnet SOC Ltd

Lee Naik , CEO of TransUnion Africa

, CEO of TransUnion Africa Richard Barry , CEO at Polymorph

, CEO at Polymorph Jon Foster-Pedley , Dean and director at Henley Business School, Africa

, Dean and director at Henley Business School, Tshepo Motshegoa, Group Chief Information Officer at 3Sixty Financial Services Group

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join hundreds of Africa's entrepreneurs, IOT solution providers and technology leaders - for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, and plenty of networking opportunities

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your brand and present your solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of Africa's IoT revolution. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

